Transfix Launches First-of-Its-Kind RFP Workflow Tool to Transform Freight Pricing with Lightning-Fast Accuracy

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transfix, a leader in freight technology, today announced the launch of its RFP Workflow Tool, a game-changing platform designed to streamline contract pricing for freight brokers. By pricing lanes in as little as 3-5 seconds with unmatched accuracy, the tool boosts win rates with custom-built models, eliminates inefficiencies, and keeps RFPs organized. This launch marks another milestone in Transfix’s evolution from a brokerage to a premier technology solutions provider.





“When we were a broker, we were constantly up against hundreds of different RFP requirements, time, and even resources to win freight. The manual processes were eating into our margins in the early days of our brokerage. So, we built and battle-tested our own solution to get ahead of the competition over the last ten years and now we’re ready to share it with our former competitors,” said Jonathan Salama, CEO and Co-Founder of Transfix. “Frankly, this has been a long time coming and we’re excited to share the immediate impact this will bring to market.”

A Smarter Way to Win More Freight

Brokers managing high-volume RFPs face relentless challenges—manual pricing that takes hours, days, and sometimes weeks to analyze historical data and market rates, lack of centralized tracking resulting in an inability to have reporting and insights, and unpredictable margins that make it impossible to forecast long-term success. Transfix’s RFP Workflow Tool is built to tackle these issues head-on by:

Pricing faster than ever – Price contract lanes instantly with confidence.

– Price contract lanes instantly with confidence. Keeping brokers organized – A structured workflow ensures no bid is missed.

– A structured workflow ensures no bid is missed. Ensuring margin protection – Long-term cost forecasting eliminates pricing guesswork.



When users upload an RFP, they immediately receive auto-generated lane rates, along with insights into the percentile and margin settings used. They can also manually enter their own rates if preferred. After uploading, users can add new lanes to the RFP, edit them as needed, view total volume by lane, and filter by total volume. These features give users the flexibility and control to efficiently navigate each RFP’s unique rules and requirements, ensuring accuracy and adaptability throughout the process.

Unlike competing solutions that rely solely on historical data, the RFP Workflow Tool uniquely integrates Transfix’s industry-leading predictive forecasts, ensuring brokers bid with precision for the entire contract duration.

The Transfix Difference: Innovation Backed by AI

As part of Transfix’s cutting-edge rate prediction suite, the RFP Workflow Tool is powered by proprietary AI models that continuously analyze millions of data points, including:

Company-specific historical performance – Our Contract Rate Predictor ensures precision pricing tailored to your network.

– Our Contract Rate Predictor ensures precision pricing tailored to your network. Data Quality Analysis & Consulting – We identify data issues, explain their impact, and guide customers to resolve them, leading to cleaner data, sharper insights, and stronger cost predictions.

We identify data issues, explain their impact, and guide customers to resolve them, leading to cleaner data, sharper insights, and stronger cost predictions. Dynamic forecasting for long-term success – The only product on the market that predicts future costs with accuracy, eliminating guesswork or using an aggregated market rate as a baseline.



Key Features & Competitive Edge

Automated Pricing & Error Detection – Say goodbye to manual errors. The tool proactively flags issues before submission, reducing costly mistakes.

– Say goodbye to manual errors. The tool proactively flags issues before submission, reducing costly mistakes. Bulk RFP Processing – Handle tens of thousands of lanes in a single CSV upload, with automated validation and processing.

– Handle tens of thousands of lanes in a single CSV upload, with automated validation and processing. Margin Forecasting – Track projected profitability across contract periods or per load.

– Track projected profitability across contract periods or per load. Kanban-Style RFP Management – Drag and drop RFPs, add new rounds, and stay in control of your RFP pipeline with an intuitive interface.

Driving Broker Success with Smarter Tools

At Transfix, we believe that technology should empower brokers, not replace them. With the RFP Workflow Tool, we’re setting a new standard in contract freight management, making bidding faster, smarter, and more profitable.

Availability

The RFP Workflow Tool is available starting now! For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.transfix.io or contact sales@transfix.io .

Coming Soon

We’re continuing to innovate and accelerate how brokerages operate—stay tuned for a BIG announcement next week on groundbreaking features that will transform how RFPs are managed.

About Transfix

Transfix, Inc. is a freight technology leader that empowers brokers and 3PLs with innovative AI-driven solutions for pricing and load management. In June 2024, Transfix pivoted its core business to focus exclusively on powerful software and data solutions for brokers, shippers, and carriers. Our Custom Rate Prediction Suite delivers tailored, highly accurate spot and contract rate forecasts, streamlined RFP workflows, and automated bidding tools that save time and improve margins. With over a decade of expertise, a deep understanding of logistics operations for some of North America’s largest businesses, and a commitment to data privacy, Transfix combines cutting-edge SaaS tools with proprietary AI models to decrease costs, boost profitability, and drive a more efficient trucking ecosystem.

Our Flagship Offering: The Transfix Rate Prediction Suite

Our cutting-edge suite integrates millions of data points—including historical company performance, industry trends, and market insights—to deliver a competitive edge in the ever-evolving logistics landscape:

Spot Rate Predictor: 50% higher win rates, 97% model accuracy, 3% improved margins.

50% higher win rates, 97% model accuracy, 3% improved margins. Contract Rate Predictor: 60% higher win rates, 98% model accuracy, faster submission times.

60% higher win rates, 98% model accuracy, faster submission times. RFP Workflow Tool: Streamline contract freight management with an integrated, user-friendly platform.

Streamline contract freight management with an integrated, user-friendly platform. Custom Autobidder: Scale operations with automated bidding algorithms analyzing over a million lanes annually.

Committed to Data Privacy & Strategic Success

Unlike other solutions, Transfix ensures that your data remains private and proprietary. Our models are fully tailored to your operations, guaranteeing that your competitive edge is never shared or diluted across the market.

Through our custom console, gain real-time intelligence on lane desirability, network alignment, revenue projections, and risk factors. Evaluate your portfolio’s performance and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

Transfix is redefining freight technology with precision, innovation, and trust at its core. Discover how we can transform your brokerage operations and help you win in the marketplace.

