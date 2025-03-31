Newmont Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact The Gross Law Firm Before April 1, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – NEM

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM).

Shareholders who purchased shares of NEM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 22, 2024 to October 23, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on October 23, 2024, Newmont published a press release announcing disappointing EBITDA third quarter 2024 highlights, in addition to decreases in production and increases in operating costs. In pertinent part, Newmont revealed that mining operations at its two Tier 1 assets would see lower production than originally guided with expectations of higher costs at these facilities. Following this news, Newmont’s stock price fell from a closing market price of $57.74 per share on October 23, 2024 to $49.25 per share on October 24, 2024.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of NEM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 1, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

