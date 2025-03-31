Director/PDMR Shareholding

Reykjavík, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Edward Westropp

2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAmaroq Minerals Ltd.
b)LEI:213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code:		Restricted Share Units (RSUs)
b)Nature of the transaction:Grant of RSUs in accordance with the Company’s RSU Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) – CAD 0
Volume(s) – 20,972
d)Aggregated information:
  • Aggregated volume:
  • Average price:


20,972
N/A
e)Date of the transaction(s):March 28, 2025

f)Place of the transactionXOFF