Camfil Launches New Resource Explaining Potential Link Between Air Quality and Emotional Intelligence

Riverdale, NJ, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, an industry leader in air filtration systems, has launched a comprehensive resource examining how air quality impacts emotional intelligence and cognitive functions. Camfil's team of air quality specialists explain recent research, highlighting the profound connections between indoor air quality and our brain’s ability to focus, make decisions, and recognize emotional cues effectively.

A 2025 study published in Nature Communications reveals that exposure to particulate matter (PM) pollution can impair key cognitive functions, including selective attention and emotion recognition, essential for workplace productivity and social interactions. With concentrations of air pollutants often up to fifty times higher indoors than outdoors, poor air quality in facilities poses a serious yet overlooked health risk.

“It’s not unreasonable to ask the facility manager to explain what steps are taken to maintain acceptable indoor air quality,” says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil, “Ask your employer or facility manager at your school if they’ve appointed a CAO, Chief Airgonomics Officer. This is the person in an organization with the responsibility to ensure all reasonable steps are being taken to protect the employee, visitor or occupant’s health from poor indoor air quality.”

The article also explores actionable strategies for improving air quality in professional environments. Practical solutions include leveraging advanced HVAC systems, utilizing premium air filters, and conducting regular maintenance schedules. These steps enable facility managers to reduce particulate exposure, promote healthier indoor environments, and enhance building occupants' overall well-being.

Key areas covered in the article include:

The connection between air quality and emotional intelligence

Insights from recent studies on air pollution and cognitive performance

The impact of clean air on productivity and well-being

The role of advanced filtration systems in reducing airborne pollutants

Practical tips for facility managers to promote healthier environments

With this resource, Camfil aims to elevate awareness of the underestimated effects of air pollution on mental functions while empowering building and facility managers to take actionable steps to address these challenges.

Learn more about the effects of IAQ on emotional intelligence by reading Camfil’s full article.

About Camfil



Camfil USA Air Filters



For over 50 years, Camfil has been developing clean air solutions that enhance well-being, improve productivity, and minimize environmental impact. As a global manufacturer of commercial and industrial air filtration systems, Camfil is committed to conserving resources while benefiting both businesses and the planet. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Camfil operates 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, and has a presence in over 35 countries with 5,600 employees worldwide. Learn more about creating cleaner, healthier indoor air at www.camfil.us.





Media Contact

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

Phone: 888-599-6620

Email: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

