Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2025 update – new date for Annual report and AGM

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2025-03-31 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces an update to the financial calendar for 2025:

Referring to press release released earlier today.

The annual accounts for 2024 which in the financial calendar were scheduled to be issued on 31st March 2025 are now, pending a debt solution, scheduled to be issued 30th April 2025

The Annual General Metting which in the financial calendar was scheduled to be held on 30th April 2025 is now scheduled to be held on 23rd May 2025.

Updated Financial Calendar

Wednesday 30 th April: Annual Accounts 2024 to be issued.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

