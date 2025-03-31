Myron Golden Live: Make More Offers Challenge Empowers Entrepreneurs to Master Sales and Scale in Five Days

New York, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Entrepreneurs, business owners, coaches, and consultants ready to transform their business trajectory are once again invited to take part in one of the most powerful and results-driven events in the business world. The Make More Offers Challenge, led by acclaimed business strategist Myron Golden, will take place from April 7 to April 11, 2025. Over the course of five high-impact days, Golden will guide attendees through a practical and immersive experience designed to unlock the keys to rapid business growth by mastering the art of crafting and delivering irresistible offers.

This challenge has gained a massive following not only because of the success stories it generates but also due to its distinct format. It is not a seminar, not a pre-recorded video series, and not a glorified sales pitch disguised as training. It is a live, interactive, and action-oriented challenge designed to drive real business transformation. With thousands of past participants reporting significant revenue increases during or immediately after the challenge, the results continue to reinforce its effectiveness.

General Admission access is available for $97 and includes one hour of live training daily from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. The VIP Experience, priced at $297, provides an additional hour from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST and includes access to an exclusive Q&A session where Golden addresses real-world business challenges. This expanded format allows participants to receive practical insights from a mentor whose private consulting is valued at $40,000 per hour.

Golden's personal journey from sanitation worker to multimillion-dollar business coach stands as a powerful testament to the principles he teaches. His core philosophy centers on the belief that most business setbacks stem not from money problems, but from problems related to ineffective or missing offers. Whether facing issues with audience reach, core product appeal, profitability, or customer retention, the Make More Offers Challenge is designed to help identify the gaps and deliver targeted strategies to fix them.

Throughout the week, Golden presents an in-depth breakdown of lead generation offers, core product offers, premium value offers, and continuity offers. Attendees not only gain clarity on each type but also create customized offers that can be implemented immediately. Numerous participants have gone on to generate thousands—or even tens of thousands—of dollars within days of completing the challenge using the frameworks developed during the event.

The VIP Experience provides the most transformative environment within the challenge. This extended format fosters meaningful interaction and deeper learning. VIP attendees witness firsthand how peers refine messaging, strengthen pitches, and discover hidden revenue opportunities—all with direct input from Golden. The exclusive nature of the VIP Experience makes it particularly attractive to entrepreneurs pursuing exponential growth.

In addition to General and VIP options, an exclusive Platinum VIP upgrade is available for those seeking guaranteed access to ask Golden a business question during the VIP Q&A sessions. This highly limited upgrade is restricted to 40 participants per challenge and becomes available only a few days before the event. The upgrade invitation is first sent to VIP ticket holders. If any spots remain, the offer is then extended to General Admission participants. With availability capped and demand consistently high, Platinum VIP tickets are reserved for those committed to receiving direct, personalized insight from one of the most respected voices in modern business strategy.

A unique value guarantee accompanies the VIP registration. Any participant who attends all five days, remains engaged, and does not achieve at least ten times the value of the investment is eligible for a full refund—while retaining all associated bonuses. This guarantee underscores the confidence behind the content and coaching provided during the challenge.

What further sets this challenge apart is the daily structure designed for accountability and momentum. Each session builds upon the last, and participants are expected to complete daily assignments. This immersive approach helps sharpen creative and strategic thinking while pushing attendees outside of their comfort zones. Those who follow through not only develop a high-converting offer but often leave with a renewed vision for their business and future.

For many, completion of the challenge represents a defining milestone. From new coaches landing their first high-ticket client to seasoned entrepreneurs unlocking consistent five-figure months, the stories emerging from past events continue to validate the challenge's impact. The Make More Offers Challenge has become synonymous with clarity, confidence, and cash flow.

The challenge will be held live from April 7 to April 11, 2025. Whether seeking a first breakthrough or aiming to scale beyond current limits, this five-day event offers a strategic roadmap and the momentum to move forward.

Registration is currently open, and the next evolution in business growth begins with a decision.

Click here to register.

