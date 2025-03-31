Railway Battery Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 514 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global railway battery market is projected to witness a growth rate of 2.8% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 514 million by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global railway battery market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (million US$) 514 Growth (CAGR) 2.8% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Railway Battery Market:

The global railway battery market is segmented based on battery type, rail type, & region

Based on battery type: The battery type segmented the railway battery market into lead-acid battery, lithium-ion battery, and nickel-cadmium battery. The lead-acid battery is expected to remain the dominant choice in the coming years, while the lithium-ion battery is steadily gaining wider acceptance within the rail industry. Among the various battery types, lithium-ion batteries experienced the least decline and are projected to recover the fastest during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the numerous advantages of lithium-ion technology, including high energy density, low self-discharge rates, and minimal maintenance requirements. On the other hand, lead-acid batteries remained the top-selling segment in 2021. Their versatility allows them to be widely used across railway applications, such as onboard power supplies and starter batteries.

Based on rail type: The market is classified into regular trains, high-speed trains, metros, monorails & trams, locomotives, rail coaches, and EMUs. Metros and high-speed trains are expected to be the primary drivers of battery demand during the forecast period. High-speed and autonomous trains, which are predominantly powered by power lines, consume substantial amounts of energy. To enhance efficiency and performance, a significant number of energy-saving and storage systems are being incorporated into these trains.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific, specifically China, India, and Japan, are the rail industry hubs in the region, creating a huge demand for batteries during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for railway batteries during the forecast period. Rail expansion in key countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea is witnessing significant growth. China and India boast some of the world’s largest rail networks, while Japan sees the widespread use of high-speed and metro trains as preferred transportation modes. This increasing demand for trains is expected to create substantial opportunities for battery manufacturers in the region.

Likewise, Europe is poised to offer considerable growth opportunities over the next few years. This growth will be driven by the expansion of high-speed rail networks, stringent emission regulations, and the increasing adoption of lithium-ion battery technology across the region.



Railway Battery Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing rail electrification rates— The impact of increasing rates of rail electrification globally is moving toward pollution control and sustainable methods of transportation. Around 37% of world railway tracks were electrified, with countries like Switzerland reaching electrification levels of around 99.8%. This fast electrification increases the requirement for high-performance batteries to power hybrid and fully electric trains for reliable energy storage and efficiency.

Adoption of disruptive technologies—IoT, AI, and DAS—is increasing operational efficiencies and passenger experiences. Battery technology is being pushed to provide power to these energy-consuming systems to ensure seamless operations. Reports suggest that while IoT and DAS further speed up the optimization of travel time and onboard connectivity, the need for stable and high-performance power sources increases, which requires more batteries.



Top 10 Companies in the Railway Battery Market:

The market is highly populated with several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Saft

Amara Raja Battery Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Enersys

Exide Technologies, LLC

HOPPECKE

GS Yuasa Corporation

Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co., Ltd.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Railway Battery Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



