Credtent Announces $17-20 Million Dollar Valuation of Studio Ghibli's IP for AI Training and Advocates for Creative Consent

Los Angeles, CA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credtent, Inc., a leader in ethical AI and content licensing, has independently assessed the AI training value of Studio Ghibli's intellectual property at $17 to 20 million annually for enterprise AI platforms. This third-party evaluation underscores the importance of fair compensation for creators whose unique styles are often used in generative AI tools without consent or compensation.





The studio is admired the world over for their award-winning and distinctive films like My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and Kiki’s Delivery Service. The company's iconic founder, Hayao Miyazaki, has expressed disdain for AI art before, calling it “an assault on life itself.” With Ghibli-styled memes flooding the Internet this last week, fans have complained about the unauthorized use of the studio’s work.

Credtent's Director of Creator Outreach, Deborah Drake, emphasized the need for respect and collaboration between artists and AI tools, stating, "Artists and technologists think about creative work differently. What is art to creatives is just data to AI companies. As a neutral utility, we enable them both to find common ground with opt-out options and fair-market license pricing."

Drawing on more than a decade of experience setting industry standards for the value of content and earned media, Credtent's team calculates pricing for AI training data based on a cross-section of factors grounded in scientific first principles set by the company’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. Galen Buckwalter. Using publicly available data and its expertise in pricing content, Credtent assessed this value to highlight the importance of creative consent.

"The studio could command multi-million dollar pricing from AI companies if they licensed their work for random meme creation," said Credtent CEO Eric R. Burgess. "But if they feel, as I do, that a gorgeous film like Spirited Away is devalued by random AI slop in its style, their company’s and their artists' names should be restricted from generative AI prompting.”

Guardrails like these are already in place for many artist names on most Large Language Models (LLMs). They are just not applied to all artists who don’t want their work exploited. “That's why we built Credtent - to track opt-out requests and licensing across the AI industry for artists and creators of all types,” added Burgess. The company offers creators the ability to opt-out of AI training in one place. Their list is available to all AI companies to ensure respect for creative consent.

Starting in Q2 2025, artists can also license their work to earn revenue through Credtent's Training Data Marketplace. Thousands of creators have already registered their diverse works, including books, albums, podcasts, music, photos and art, and more to opt-out or for licensing. They will benefit from the highest pay rates in the industry because Credtent is a certified Public Benefit Corporation with plans to deliver 85% of licensing revenue to creators.

"Credtent's goal is to orchestrate relationships between AI and creative people without stifling innovation," said Burgess. "We want to support creative people thriving in the Age of AI, while also helping AI companies use credible, licensed content that protects them from lawsuits for copyright infringement and inaccuracy claims."

Credtent's commitment to ethical AI is further shown through their certified Ethical Sourcing Badges. These badges are awarded to companies that respect creative rights and undergo regular audits in partnership with Credtent. This initiative helps LLM customers feel confident about using outputs without worrying about copyright violations. Last year, Credtent also introduced Creative Origin Badges to enable creative people to be transparent about their use of AI so audiences can make their own choice about supporting AI-composed content, AI-Assisted work, or creative work that is entirely human-composed.

Open Enrollment for Credtent's free licensing option is available until July 31st and lifetime Opt-Out requests are free through December 31st. For more information, visit Credtent's website.





About Credtent, Inc.



Credtent is a Public Benefit Corporation that enables creators to exclude their work or profit from AI by setting fair licensing terms for responsible companies seeking credible, unbiased training data. We issue Content Origin and Sourcing Badges, and help AI companies make better decisions about the content they use to train their models.







