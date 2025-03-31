Surgical Tables Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1428 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical tables market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.2% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 1428 million by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (million US$) 1428 Growth (CAGR) 4.2% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Surgical Tables Market:

The global surgical tables market is segmented based on surgery type, material type, technology type, end-user type, and region.

Based on surgery type – The market is segmented into general surgery tables and specialty surgery tables. General surgery is expected to remain dominant, whereas specialty surgery is estimated to be the fastest-growing surgery type in the market during the forecast period. General surgical tables are highly versatile, they are designed to accommodate a wide range of surgical procedures. They are suitable for most surgical specialties, from orthopedics to neurosurgery, and can be adjusted to various positions. Versatility appeals to hospitals and surgical centers looking for multipurpose equipment that can handle different types of surgeries. Moreover, general surgical tables are a relatively economical choice for healthcare facilities, especially those with budget constraints. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as programmable controls, is likely to fuel the demand for specialty surgery tables. Rapid technological advancements like these are prompting hospitals to opt for procedure-specific specialty surgery tables.

Based on technology type – The market is segmented into manual surgical tables and powered surgical tables. Powered surgical table is expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period. As compared to manual surgical tables, powered surgical tables offer greater ease of use. Powered tables allow surgeons to make precise adjustments with minimal effort, improving workflow efficiency and reducing physical strain on the surgical team with characteristics such as powered controls for adjusting height, tilt, and other positioning features. Powered tables minimize the risk of complications, such as pressure sores and nerve damage, as they can be positioned to reduce pressure on vulnerable areas of the body, ensuring patient safety and comfort.

Based on end-user type – The market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to generate a significantly higher demand for surgical tables by 2030. A wide range of surgical procedures, from routine to complex surgeries across various specialties, are performed in hospitals. The sheer volume of surgeries conducted in hospitals generates a consistent demand for surgical tables. As compared to ambulatory surgical centers and other healthcare facilities, hospitals typically have larger infrastructure and resources. They are better equipped to handle a wide range of surgical procedures and invest in a comprehensive array of surgical equipment, including surgical tables.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for surgical tables during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

A steady increase in the number of surgical procedures performed each year due to factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology.

The strong presence of leading players, distributors, and other stakeholders in the North American region ensures a robust supply chain and easy access to a wide range of products, contributing to steady growth. Globally, a staggering 313 million major surgeries are performed each year; >50 million in the USA and ~20 million in Europe.

In terms of countries, the USA is expected to remain the largest market throughout the study period.

Likewise, China and India will remain the thrust-bearers of the market during 2024-2030. The presence of a large patient pool in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to foster the region’s growth. There has been a considerable increase in the number of surgeries being performed in the region, owing to a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure in China and Japan is expected to drive the demand in the foreseeable future.



Surgical Tables Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing aging population worldwide and the rising number of hospital admissions by geriatric patients, specifically those suffering from end-stage chronic diseases that involve surgical treatment: According to UNFPA data, the global share of people aged 65 and over has nearly doubled from 5.5% in 1974 to 10.3% in 2024. This figure is projected to reach 20.7% by 2074, with the number of those aged 80 and over more than tripling.

Increasing number of surgeries: A new study presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) found that, based on projection models, orthopaedic surgeons will need to either double their total joint arthroplasty (TJA) caseload or increase the number of surgeons by 10% every five years to meet demand.

Need for replacement of old and outdated surgery tables: Surgery tables or operating theatre tables typically last for 10 to 15 years. For traditional tables, spare parts may even become obsolete in a few years, thus making it nearly impossible to repair them. The dire need to replace outdated and traditional surgical tables with newer, advanced, and more efficient surgical tables is also likely to augment the long-term demand.



Top Companies in the Surgical Tables Market:

The market is highly consolidated, with the presence of a handful of players globally. Key strategies adopted by the leading players in order to gain a competitive edge: product launches, approvals, strategic acquisitions, and innovations. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Getinge Group

Baxter International Inc. (HillRom)

Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd.

Skytron LLC

Steris Corporation

Stille AB

Stryker Corporation

Dräger



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Related Reports:



