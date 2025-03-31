Automotive Fasteners Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 28.7 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive fasteners market is projected to witness a growth rate of 2.2% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 28.7 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global automotive fasteners market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 28.7 Growth (CAGR) 2.2% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Automotive Fasteners Market:

The global automotive fasteners market is segmented based on vehicle type, powertrain type, material type, threading type, application type, fastener type, and region.

Based on vehicle type – The automotive fastener market is segmented into LV and M&HCV. Light vehicles (LV) are anticipated to drive the highest demand for automotive fasteners during the forecast period. Despite using fewer fasteners than their medium and heavy counterparts, light vehicles are projected to drive the highest demand in the forecasted period. LVs (light vehicles) include passenger cars and LCVs (light commercial vehicles). Increasing motorization rate and higher production of passenger cars and LCVs are the key factors behind its dominance.

Based on material type – In terms of material type, the market is segmented into metal fasteners and plastic fasteners. Metal is expected to remain the dominant material type of the market during the forecast period. Metal is the most preferred material type in the market owing to its advantages, such as high tensile strength, resistance to rust and heat, shockproofness, recyclability, versatility, compatibility with coatings, cost-effectiveness, high machinability, and resistance to wear and tear. Plastic is expected to remain the fastest-growing material type during the forecast period owing to its properties, such as being lightweight, cost-efficient production, corrosion resistance, excellent electrical insulation, design flexibility, and eco-friendly innovations.

Based on threading type – In terms of threading type, the market is segmented into threaded and non-threaded fasteners. Threaded fasteners are projected to maintain their dominance and experience faster growth in the market throughout the forecast period. Threaded fasteners provide reliable and easily removable joints, and hence, they are applicable in many automobile parts, ensuring their continued demand and growth. Threaded fasteners’ ability to be easily assembled, disassembled, and reused for repairs or maintenance contributes to their widespread use and market expansion.

Based on application type – In terms of application type, the market is segmented into body-in-white, engine & powertrain, chassis, interiors, exteriors, and others. Body-in-white is the widely used application in the automotive fasteners market and is expected to retain its dominant position in the forecasted period. A body-in-white is the base of a car and needs many fasteners to provide strength and stiffness to the structure. Thus, the demand for this segment remains high. Vehicle bodies are subjected to stringent safety regulations, which include fasteners for securing components. Trends toward lightweight car body construction also require specialized fasteners. The fasteners used for the body in the white application must be adapted to these new designs and performance specifications.

Based on fastener type – In terms of fastener type, the market is segmented into clips, nuts, bolts, screws, rivets, and others. Rivets hold the dominant position in the market. Technological advancements within assembly methods, including self-piercing rivets and automated riveting systems, drive the demand for rivets in modern automotive assembly processes. Nuts hold the second dominant position in the market. Nuts play a crucial role in automotive fasteners owing to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, strength, and adaptability to various materials and applications. Key applications of nuts include engines, suspension, chassis, interior components, and body assemblies. They are compatible with bolts, screws, and threaded studs, making them versatile fasteners.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for automotive fasteners during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Asia-Pacific is the manufacturing hub of the automotive industry. It significantly contributes to the global production of both light and heavy vehicles, which drives the demand for automotive fasteners.

The region is home to key automotive manufacturers such as Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors, and Nissan.

China is the largest country in the global and Asia-Pacific fasteners market, owing to its status as the largest automotive manufacturer. It offers cost-effective production, technological advancements, a growing vehicle fleet, and a strong push toward electric vehicles.

Likewise, Europe and North America are also projected to generate sizeable demand for automotive fasteners during the forecast period. The USA, Germany, France, and the UK are key markets for automotive fasteners due to their innovation, manufacturing excellence, and strong automotive industries.



Automotive Fasteners Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The rising production of passenger and commercial vehicles globally.

An increase in motorization rate.

The development of advanced lightweight materials and unique fasteners for fuel efficiency and safety.

Customization and modular vehicle designs create a need for more fasteners.

Expansion in EVs.

Stringent safety regulations, which include advanced and high-strength fasteners for securing components.



Top Companies in the Automotive Fasteners Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of over 150 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Leading players manufacture fasteners for the automotive industry and serve a wide range of other industries, such as aerospace, electronics, medical, construction, etc. The following are the key players in the automotive fastener market. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

ITW

Aoyama Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

Nifco Inc.

Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Kamax Group

Lisi Automotive



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Automotive Fasteners Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



