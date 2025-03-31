Gleim Aviation Launches Revolutionary Digital Pilot Examiner, Gleim DPE™

Gainesville, FL., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Aviation, the leading name in aviation education, proudly announces the launch of the groundbreaking Gleim Digital Pilot Examiner™ (Gleim DPE). This AI-powered test prep tool is set to transform how pilots prepare for their FAA Practical Test, commonly known as the “checkride."

The checkride is the last step in obtaining a pilot’s certificate and consists of two parts: an oral exam and a flight exam. Students must pass an oral exam before proceeding to their practical flight evaluation, where their flying skills and maneuvers are assessed.

Dedicated to supporting pilots through every stage of their aviation journey, Gleim Aviation developed the Gleim DPE, powered by Call Simulator, a company with expertise in scenario-based training platforms, using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology. This revolutionary study tool allows aspiring pilots to practice realistic oral-exam simulations anywhere, anytime, in ways never seen before.

“With the Gleim DPE, we’re setting a new standard for pilot training,” said Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Aviation. “In speaking with numerous Certified Flight Instructors, it became clear that most learners who fail their checkride do so during the oral exam. As a mission-driven company committed to pilot success, we felt a strong responsibility to address this issue and create a product that tests knowledge orally like happens during the exam. That's how the Gleim DPE was born."

The oral exam portion of the FAA checkride is an in-depth discussion between the applicant and an FAA-designated examiner. The examiner evaluates the applicant's knowledge of the Airmen Certification Standards, and the Gleim DPE works the same way. Learners can talk or text with Otto™, the digital pilot examiner, who quizzes and coaches them like a flight instructor would. This level of preparation may help reduce stress and anxiety on test day.

“It’s amazing in its ability to simulate a real-life oral examination,” said Vicky Benzing, accomplished pilot, sky diver, aerobatic performer, and air racer. “This tool will be a total game-changer for anyone preparing for a checkride.”

Gleim Aviation will be featured in SUN n’ FUN’s 2025 Innovation Preview on March 31 before officially unveiling the Gleim DPE™ at the annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, on April 1, 2025. Expo attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Gleim Digital Pilot Examiner Otto first-hand.

The Gleim Digital Pilot Examiner™ is now available to demo or purchase on the Gleim Aviation website. Aspiring pilots, flight schools, and aviation organizations are encouraged to discover this transformative tool that will shape the future of aviation training.

