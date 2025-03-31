Compass Therapeutics to Host Webcast Highlighting Top-Line Clinical Data from the Ongoing Randomized Phase 2/3 Study Evaluating Tovecimig in Patients with Biliary Tract Cancer

Webcast scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.



BOSTON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, announced it will host a webcast on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET to review top-line clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 clinical trial assessing tovecimig (a DLL4 x VEGF-A bispecific antibody) in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

