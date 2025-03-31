FRP Holdings Announces Investor Day, Conference Participation and its New Investor Website and Presentation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announced today several updates regarding its investor engagement initiatives.

2025 Investor Day – Save the Date

The Company will host an Investor Day on May 22nd, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Presentations by members of the executive management team will begin at 10:00 A.M. EDT, with a Q&A session to follow. Additional event details, including the exact location, will be shared closer to the event date.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

In the coming months, management will participate in the following investor events:

Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference at Tulane University New Orleans, LA April 25 th .

. Wells Fargo 28th Annual Real Estate Securities Conference Charleston, SC May 5th - 7th.

Investor Relations Website Update and New Company Presentation

FRP has updated Investor Relations website, now live at https://investors.frpdev.com/. The Company has also published a new corporate overview presentation, which can be accessed directly at https://investors.frpdev.com/presentations.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.