Nova LifeStyle Announces Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Tawny Lam, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, stated, “The Company has substantially changed over the last few years. We have improved our day-to-day operations to ensure we have a long-term strategy in place to weather numerous storms, including the implementation of tariffs, the overall economy and uncertainty in the real estate sector. We are in the process of revamping our product line and will continue to look for new products to complement our existing products. It has been a lot of work to move the Company forward and I want to recognize the dedication of our employees who have embraced these changes to put us in a position to be successful."

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024:

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $9.69 million, a decrease of 13% from $11.09 million for 2023. This decrease in net sales resulted primarily from 39% decrease in sales volume, while partially offset by 43% increase in average selling price.

Gross profit was $4.25 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.17 million for the same year of 2023, representing an increase in gross profit of $0.08 million. Our gross profit margin was 44% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 38% for the same year of 2023. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was mainly a result of the liquidation sales of the jade mats in Malaysia which came with low profit margin during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net loss was $5.56 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.72 million loss for 2023.



About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle’s product lines include the Nova Brands and Diamond Sofa (www.diamondsofa.com). Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and elsewhere in the world.

Visit Nova LifeStyle's website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com.

