Coherent to Showcase Silicon Photonics Based 1.6T Transceiver Modules Incorporating Next-Generation ICS for Low Power Consumption

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, will show a live demonstration of its silicon photonics-based 1.6T-DR8 transceiver module using a Marvell® Ara 3nm optical digital signal processor (DSP) at OFC 2025. This transceiver features 200 Gbps electrical and optical interfaces.

While the most advanced DSPs deployed in datacom transceivers today use 5nm node sizes, there is a constant push to an even smaller node size in order to minimize electrical power dissipation. Coherent’s transceiver in this demonstration uses Marvell Ara DSP, a 3nm 1.6T PAM4 optical DSP, which aims to reduce the power dissipation of 1.6T optical transceivers by over 20%.



Energy efficiency improvement reduces operational costs and enables new AI server and networking architectures to address the need for higher bandwidth and performance for AI workloads within the significant power constraints of the data center.



"Demonstrating this next generation of 1.6T transceivers highlights the versatility and robustness of our silicon photonics platform and highlights our strong drive to continually reducing power consumption," said Dr. Jack Xu, Vice President of Engineering for transceivers at Coherent. "As the industry transitions into the era of 200G optical lanes, we remain committed to reinforcing our market leadership by being at the forefront of innovation."



For additional information, please visit Coherent at booth #1519 during OFC 2025 in San Francisco, April 1-3.

