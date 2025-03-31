ESO Earns NERIS V1 Compatibility Badge, Ensuring Compliance, Continuity for Fire Incident Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO , a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal agencies, today announced it is one of the first software providers to earn the compatibility badge for the National Emergency Response Information System V1 (NERIS) through the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI).

As one of the first software providers to earn the NERIS V1 Compatible Badge, ESO’s Fire Incident application meets all new compliance requirements under NERIS while maintaining its focus on ease of use, data accuracy and intuitive reporting. Rolling out in 2026, NERIS is set to replace the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) and marks the most significant update to national standardized reporting for fire departments in decades.

“NERIS represents a tremendous opportunity to unite fire incident reporting under a newer, more modern data standard,” said Tom Jenkins, senior advisory and research manager at FSRI. “Fire departments’ ability to easily collect, report and gather insights from incident data is as important to their own decision-making as it is to overall community safety. Compliant third-party technology providers play a critical role in making that possible.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to empower fire departments with industry-leading data and software tools, ESO has been working closely with FSRI for more than a year to provide the documentation and technical specifications required to earn NERIS compliance and demonstrate compatibility.

“The impending NERIS rollout has left fire departments unsure of how to best prepare. That’s why we’ve made it a core focus to support them with the resources and technology to ensure a seamless transition,” said Sam Brown, chief operating officer at ESO. “With this NERIS-compliant update, fire departments using ESO’s Fire Incident application will gain all the benefits of a truly interoperable data platform—without the implementation headaches that come from such a comprehensive migration.”

The NERIS update comes at no additional cost to ESO Fire Incident application customers, who will have access to onboarding and training resources as limited and general availability open throughout 2025. The application will also feature new compliant workflows and full permission sets for system administrators, while maintaining CAD file integrity and archived incident search pages.

For more information about ESO, visit www.eso.com/fire .

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers across the globe with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR) , the next-generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE) , the first-of-its-kind health care interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository . ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com .

About Fire Safety Research Institute

Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), part of UL Research Institutes, strives to advance fire safety knowledge and strategies in order to create safer environments. Using advanced fire science, rigorous research, extensive outreach and education in collaboration with an international network of partners, the organization imparts stakeholders with knowledge, tools, and resources that enable them to make better, more fire safe decisions that ultimately save lives and property. To learn more, visit fsri.org . Follow FSRI on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .