Adventure & Whatnot, Led by Joshua Autrey Serrano, Launches Interactive Demos on a New Account to Prove Effectiveness

Pasadena, California, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure & Whatnot, founded by media professional Joshua Autrey Serrano, has launched a series of interactive demos on his new Instagram account, @joshuaautreyserrano. Designed to maximize engagement, these proprietary formats have been crafted over a decade to drive interaction across social media platforms, virtual events, in-person experiences, and brand websites. Through this new initiative, Serrano will demonstrate the effectiveness of his interactive strategies, starting with simplified demos and gradually introducing more advanced applications that brands can integrate into their own engagement efforts.





IG with Live Demos and New Interactives





Engagement is every brand's goal whether that's part of a strategy that results in sales, awareness or connections. Interaction is at the heart of it all. Over a decade ago, media specialist, Joshua Autrey Serrano, started crafting these social media formats specifically to maximize engagement on social media, in virtual events, at in-person events and on brand websites.

On this new IG account, Joshua Autrey Serrano is showing off their proprietary interactive formats. First, he plans to demonstrate them in simple demo formats. Then he plans to kick it up a notch and show the world some of the remarkable extras that can be utilized and ways they can be implemented into brand strategies.

"I actually made these interactive formats many years ago, but only now do I feel they're refined enough to share with the media, not just on my website but also in action." The goal is to use the interactive formats in various ways to grow the account.

Audiences can not only follow along but also engage with these interactives themselves and see how they pan out, first in the form of demos and then in real-time as more and more fun interactives get released. Don't forget to follow to stay in the mix and be part of this literal game-changer.

With core beliefs in "making business fun" and "just being a good person", Joshua brings to life a future where social media and websites are not just to sell ideas and products, but to actually get to know people and have fun with audiences.

It's called Adventure & Whatnot, and although there are multiple formats for the interactives, they all exist under this brand name.

Each one of its services has its own brand; many of which will be featured in the demos for the interactives. "After all of the demos are out, the real fun begins" he says, referring to the company's plan to implement new features and breathe life into old creatives with new interactives.

Adventure & Whatnot also offers an SEO-friendly service that blends real-world events, interactive formats and backlink building strategies for big brands and SMBs who want to take engagement to a new level.

To see them in action and learn how they can be used to collaborate, interact, engage with and convert audiences, follow Joshua Autrey Serrano on IG @joshuaautreyserrano

To set your brand up for success, Adventure & Whatnot interactives and social media management are available for purchase at adventureandwhatnot.com

Adventure & Whatnot and Animation & Whatnot are virtual products by Joshua Autrey Serrano.





Press inquiries

Animation and Whatnot

https://animationandwhatnot.com/

Joshua Autrey Serrano

josh@animationandwhatnot.com



