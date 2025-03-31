Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces its fourth-quarter earnings of 2024.



PAUL MUELLER COMPANY TWELVE-MONTH REPORT (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 70,474 $ 55,786 $ 248,585 $ 229,156 Cost of Sales 44,665 38,744 166,124 158,625 Gross Profit $ 25,809 $ 17,042 $ 82,461 $ 70,531 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 12,235 51,723 46,248 88,269 Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,574 $ (34,681 ) $ 36,213 $ (17,738 ) Interest Expense (45 ) (91 ) (301 ) (350 ) Other Income 492 856 2,377 2,666 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 14,021 $ (33,916 ) $ 38,289 $ (15,422 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 2,881 (10,042 ) 8,617 (5,532 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 11,140 $ (23,874 ) $ 29,672 $ (9,890 ) Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $ 11.89 ($ 21.99 ) $ 30.46 ($ 9.11 )





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Twelve Months Ended December 31 2024 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ 29,672 $ (9,890 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (1,577 ) 677 Change in Pension Liability 64 33,322 Comprehensive Income $ 28,159 $ 24,109





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31 December 31 2024 2023 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 21,169 $ 7,147 Marketable Securities 24,446 26,778 Accounts Receivable, net 31,266 25,166 Inventories (FIFO) 40,905 45,910 LIFO Reserve (20,146 ) (21,774 ) Inventories (LIFO) 20,759 24,136 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 39 27 Other Current Assets 4,933 3,537 Current Assets $ 102,612 $ 86,791 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 50,754 42,011 Right of Use Assets 2,235 2,421 Other Assets 1,862 2,590 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 1,211 456 Total Assets $ 158,674 $ 134,269 Accounts Payable $ 17,588 $ 11,041 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 3,466 640 Current Lease Liabilities 336 402 Advance Billings 26,788 27,383 Other Current Liabilities 23,226 19,631 Current Liabilities $ 71,404 $ 59,097 Long-Term Debt 5,096 8,880 Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,329 2,001 Lease Liabilities 896 775 Total Liabilities $ 79,725 $ 70,753 Shareholders' Investment 78,949 63,516 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 158,674 $ 134,269





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA December 31 December 31 2024 2023 Book Value per Common Share $ 84.27 $ 58.50 Total Shares Outstanding 936,837 1,085,711 Backlog $ 153,685 $ 97,350





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 67,181 $ (10,787 ) $ (4,094 ) $ 63,516 Add (Deduct): Net Income (Loss) 29,672 29,672 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (7 ) (1,513 ) (1,520 ) Dividends, $.60 per Common Share (809 ) (809 ) Treasury Stock Acquisition (11,910 ) (11,910 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 96,037 $ (22,697 ) $ (5,607 ) $ 78,949





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ 29,672 $ (9,890 ) Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions Less than Expense - 21,592 Bad Debt Expense 35 275 Depreciation & Amortization 6,992 6,641 Deferred Tax (Benefit) Expense (1,001 ) (9,230 ) (Gain) loss on Disposal of Equipment (9 ) 796 Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (6,135 ) (4,861 ) Dec in Inventories 4,316 2,688 (Inc) Dec in Prepayments (1,684 ) 394 (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (768 ) (147 ) Dec in Other LT Assets 1,273 380 Dec in Deferred Taxes 295 11,550 Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable 6,546 (761 ) Inc in Accrued Income Tax 137 1,536 (Dec) Inc in Accrued Expenses (294 ) 5,278 (Dec) in Advanced Billings (595 ) (13,905 ) Inc(Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 3,711 (7,013 ) Inc in Lease Liability for Operating - - Inc in Lease Liability for Financing - 133 Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating (233 ) (85 ) Inc (Dec) in Other Long Term Liabilities 1,637 (1,121 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 43,895 $ 4,250 Investing Activities Intangibles Purchases of Marketable Securities (28,419 ) (27,128 ) Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 30,751 35,059 Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 132 171 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (17,299 ) (7,704 ) Net Cash (Required) for Provided by Investing Activities $ (14,835 ) $ 398 Financing Activities Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing (175 ) (116 ) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings (2,922 ) (2,190 ) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings 2,922 2,190 (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (1,130 ) (634 ) Dividends paid (809 ) (651 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (11,910 ) - Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (14,024 ) $ (1,401 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (1,014 ) 432 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash $ 14,022 $ 3,679 Cash at Beginning of Year 7,147 3,468 Cash at End of Year $ 21,169 $ 7,147

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2024 2023 Domestic $ 57,915 $ 43,082 Mueller BV 12,882 12,967 Eliminations (323 ) (263 ) Net Revenue $ 70,474 $ 55,786

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2024 2023 Domestic $ 202,182 $ 183,006 Mueller BV 47,958 47,710 Eliminations (1,555 ) (1,560 ) Net Revenue $ 248,585 $ 229,156

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2024 2023 Domestic $ 10,894 $ (25,561 ) Mueller BV 272 1,711 Eliminations (26 ) (24 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 11,140 $ (23,874 )

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2024 2023 Domestic $ 28,334 $ (11,328 ) Mueller BV 1,336 1,477 Eliminations 2 (39 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 29,672 $ (9,890 )

B. Please refer to the President’s letter and footnotes in the 2024 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis



C. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement in 2023. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below), shows improved results from a strong 2023 performance on both a three-month and twelve-month timeframe. This improvement comes primarily from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions.

Results Ending December 31st Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (In Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Domestic Net Income $ 10,895 $ (25,561 ) $ 28,335 $ (11,328 ) Income Tax Expense 2,761 (9,225 ) 8,152 (4,757 ) Domestic EBT - GAAP 13,656 (34,786 ) 36,487 (16,085 ) LIFO Adjustment (1,316 ) (458 ) (1,628 ) 83 Pension Adjustment - 41,774 - 41,774 Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 12,340 $ 6,530 $ 34,859 $ 25,772

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.04 at December 2024 and 1.10 at December 2023, respectively.



E. The Company reclassified certain amounts previously classified as marketable securities to cash and cash equivalents. The reclassification does not affect the Company’s total assets or total liabilities. The change merely reallocates the amounts from marketable securities to cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, ensuring that the financial statements more accurately reflect the Company’s short-term liquidity position. The reclassification increased cash and decreased marketable securities by $5,264,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, and $2,789,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022.



F. The elimination of intercompany interest was incorrect in the 2nd Quarter release causing interest income and interest expense to be overstated by the same amount, however, net income was still correct. For this financial presentation, the error was corrected as of June 30th so the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month interest income and expense would be presented correctly.



