APEGA Science Olympics Coming to the Butterdome Saturday, April 5

Edmonton, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to join students in grades 1–12 from Edmonton and surrounding areas as they compete in the 2025 APEGA Science Olympics on Saturday, April 5. This science-packed event offers students the opportunity to put their creativity and problem-solving to the test, turning everyday objects into engineering marvels and solving geoscience mysteries.

There will be a variety of photo and video opportunities with students as they complete various challenges.

The details for the event are as follows:

When:  Saturday, April 5, 2025
            9:15 a.m.     Opening Remarks
            9:30 a.m.     Divisions 1 & 2 Challenges Begin
            11:45 a.m.   Morning Awards Ceremony
            12:45 p.m.   Afternoon Remarks and Divisions 3 & 4 Challenges Begin
            4:15 p.m.     Afternoon Awards Ceremony

Where: Universiade Pavilion (University of Alberta Butterdome)
114 St. & 87 Ave., Edmonton AB

Notes: Media are recommended to attend late morning or early afternoon, on either side of lunch. A media registration table will be set up at the event. Please reach out to media@apega.ca if interested in coordinating with a spokesperson.

ABOUT APEGA
APEGA is the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta, safeguarding the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. Our licensed professionals and permit-holding companies sustain a century-long legacy of innovation and economic growth in our province, inspiring the next generation of engineers and geoscientists.

