APEGA Science Olympics Coming to the Butterdome Saturday, April 5

Edmonton, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to join students in grades 1–12 from Edmonton and surrounding areas as they compete in the 2025 APEGA Science Olympics on Saturday, April 5. This science-packed event offers students the opportunity to put their creativity and problem-solving to the test, turning everyday objects into engineering marvels and solving geoscience mysteries.



There will be a variety of photo and video opportunities with students as they complete various challenges.

The details for the event are as follows:

When: Saturday, April 5, 2025

9:15 a.m. Opening Remarks

9:30 a.m. Divisions 1 & 2 Challenges Begin

11:45 a.m. Morning Awards Ceremony

12:45 p.m. Afternoon Remarks and Divisions 3 & 4 Challenges Begin

4:15 p.m. Afternoon Awards Ceremony

Where: Universiade Pavilion (University of Alberta Butterdome)

114 St. & 87 Ave., Edmonton AB



Notes: Media are recommended to attend late morning or early afternoon, on either side of lunch. A media registration table will be set up at the event. Please reach out to media@apega.ca if interested in coordinating with a spokesperson.

-30-

