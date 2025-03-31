3D Systems Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DDD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. 3D Systems investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On March 26, 2025, 3D Systems announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results. The company reported weaker-than-expected performance, missing consensus estimates for sales, operating income, and earnings. Additionally, Healthcare revenue declined by 21%, primarily due to an accounting change in its Regenerative Medicine program.

Following this news, 3D Systems’ stock price dropped $0.57 per share, or 20.96%, closing at $2.15 on March 27, 2025.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising