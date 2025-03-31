The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (“Vita Coco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: COCO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Vita Coco investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On March 26, 2025, NINGI Research published a report alleging that Vita Coco misled investors regarding its growth and operations. The report claimed that Vita Coco was at risk of losing a key contract with Costco, which accounts for approximately 25% of the company’s net sales. Additionally, it accused Vita Coco of internal operational issues, including supply chain mismanagement, related-party transactions, and weak performance outside its core coconut water business.

Following this news, Vita Coco’s stock price dropped $3.90 per share, or 11%, closing at $31.55 on March 26, 2025.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising