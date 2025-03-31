Federman & Sherwood Investigates Southeast Series of Lockton Companies, LLC for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Southeast Series of Lockton Companies, LLC (“Lockton”) for data breach. On February 28, 2025, Lockton filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Massachusetts. Lockton experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network on November 20, 2024. Lockton immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to Lockton’s network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On February 28, 2025, Lockton began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Address

Social Security Number

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

Date of Birth

Other sensitive information



Lockton Companies, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is a global professional services firm specializing in insurance, risk management, and employee benefits.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tashia Poore

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560