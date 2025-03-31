Pergolux’s Award-Winning Designs Set New Standards in the Industry

Pergolux has received major design awards and expanded globally. Its outdoor living solutions focus on luxury, sustainability and durability. Under the company’s solid leadership and team excellence, Pergolux meets growing consumer demands for enhancing residential outdoor spaces.





WETHERILL PARK, New South Wales, Australia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pergolux, a top name in outdoor living solutions, has garnered several accolades since last year, including the IF Design Awards in 2023 and the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2024. These recognitions are for Pergolux’s redefinition of Australia’s outdoor living industry.

The company's research and development team, located in Bergen, Norway, is always pushing the limits of outdoor design, developing flagship models like the Pergolux Pergola, Sundream, and Skydance.

“Our mission has always been to make luxurious outdoor living accessible to every Australian, no matter the weather,” a company spokesperson says. “We’ve managed to bring modern elegance and practicality to backyards, ensuring our designs are not just aesthetically pleasing but also built to last.”

The Australian outdoor living market reached AUD 2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach AUD 3.5 billion by 2025. This growth is driven by a consumer tendency to improve residential spaces, especially outdoor ones. This has helped Pergolux expand its operations throughout Australia, North America, South America, and Europe.

“We’ve seen a growing demand in urban areas where space is limited, but the desire for outdoor living is strong. Our modular and customizable solutions cater to these needs perfectly,” the spokesperson adds.

Sustainability is another factor that sets Pergolux apart. Using eco-friendly materials and processes, Pergolux appeals to environmentally conscious consumers, addressing a growing market segment prioritizing green living.

Pergolux has established industry standards through its award-winning designs and attracted customers looking to improve their outdoor environments.

Visit Pergolux AU to learn more about new outdoor living solutions in Australia.

About Pergolux Pty Ltd

Pergolux Pty Ltd is a leader in innovative outdoor living solutions, dedicated to enhancing the beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces. "We make the dream possible" is the company’s slogan. Pergolux’s passion is to bring luxurious modern living to every Australian so they can enjoy the outdoors, rain, snow, hail, or shine. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, Pergolux has earned numerous industry accolades and continues to set new standards in design and practicality.

