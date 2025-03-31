Tintina Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) announced that Mr. Cesar Garrido, for personal reasons, has tendered his resignation as Director of the Company, effective March 28th, 2025.

The board extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Garrido for his contribution during his time as Director of Tintina and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Tintina

Tintina Mines is a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focused in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in South America and Canada.

Recently, Tintina expanded its portfolio with the addition of five new projects in Chile, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources.

Tintina is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. Tintina Mines Limited’s common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol “TTS”.

Tintina Contact:

Tintina Mines Limited

Mr. Jing Peng

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 1P1

Phone: (416) 848-9888

Email: jpeng@marrellisupport.ca

