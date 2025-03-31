Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN)

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SoundHound AI, Inc. (“SoundHound” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOUN) securities between May 10, 2024 and March 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the material weaknesses in SoundHound’s internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company’s ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (ii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound’s reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (iv) further, SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; (v) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 4, 2025, SoundHound disclosed in a filing with the SEC that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report for 2024 (the “2024 10-K”). SoundHound stated that “[d]ue to the complexity of accounting for [the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions], the Company require[d] additional time to prepare financial statements and accompanying notes” and that it “ha[d] identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, SoundHound’s stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 5.86%, to close at $9.72 per share on March 4, 2025.

Then, on March 11, 2025, SoundHound filed its 2024 10-K. In the 2024 10-K, SoundHound stated, in relevant part, that, as of December 31, 2024, “[t]he Company did not design and maintain effective controls related to the identification of and accounting for certain non-routine, unusual or complex transactions, including the accounting for complex financing transactions and acquisitions”—disclosing for the first time that the Company’s lack of effective controls was impairing its ability to account for corporate acquisitions.

Further, in discussing the Amelia Acquisition, the 2024 10-K stated, in relevant part, that, during the year ended December 31, 2024, as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses related to the Company’s ability to account for corporate acquisitions, SoundHound “recorded adjustments to correct certain errors in the preliminary purchase price allocation that existed as of [August 6, 2024 (the “Amelia Acquisition Date”)],” which “decreased the contingent earnout consideration by $5.3 million, decreased the accounts payable by $3.7 million, decreased the accrued liabilities by $1.2 million, increased deferred revenue by $0.3 million and increased the deferred tax liabilities by $0.7 million” and “[a]s a result of the adjusted [Amelia Acquisition Date] fair value of contingent earnout consideration recognized, assets acquired and liabilities assumed, we recorded a decrease of $9.3 million to the goodwill recognized.”

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of SoundHound should contact the Firm prior to the May 27, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .