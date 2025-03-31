TransMedics Group (TMDX) Shares Down 60% From Class Period High, Class-Action Suit Pending – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the medical technology company, which specializes in organ transplant therapy, alleging that the company and certain executives engaged in fraudulent practices and concealed safety issues. The suit, captioned Jewik v. TransMedics Group, Inc., No. 25-cv-10385 (D. Mass.), represents investors who purchased or acquired TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) securities between February 28, 2023, and January 10, 2025.

Class Period: Feb. 28, 2023 – Jan. 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 15, 2025

The TransMedics Group (TMDX) Class Action:

The lawsuit filed against TransMedics, Inc. paints a damning picture of alleged misconduct and corporate malfeasance. It accuses the company of making false and misleading statements while withholding critical information from the public. The suit alleges that:

TransMedics engaged in kickbacks, fraudulent billing practices, and coercive measures designed to amplify its revenue; and

It failed to ensure adequate safety standards, concealed safety issues, and adopted practices deemed unsafe, thereby exposing itself to heightened scrutiny from regulators.

Two key events are cited as moments when the alleged wrongdoing came to light and impacted the company’s valuation. First, on February 21, 2024, Representative Paul Gosar issued a letter accusing TransMedics of engaging in anti-competitive business practices and questioning the “lifesaving technology being held hostage by a major corporation.” The Congressman concluded: “TransMedics is more driven by revenue generation, and continuous forced bundling of services than it is by the opportunity to decrease the patient transplant waitlist.” According to the complaint, this disclosure triggered a drop in the company’s stock price.

In another blow, activist short seller Scorpion Capital released a damning report on January 10, 2025, echoing the Congressman’s concerns over forced bundling and accusing TransMedics of fraudulent overbilling practices, pressuring customers into using specific services, and enabling the use of organs rejected by reputable physicians—through doctors allegedly compensated by the company. The report, as alleged in the lawsuit, exacerbated the decline in TransMedics' stock price and further clouded the company’s reputation.

Prominent investor rights firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is probing whether TransMedics misled investors regarding its sales practices.

“We are looking into claims that TransMedics engaged in improper billing practices and concealed safety issues. These allegations, if true, could have significant implications for both patients and investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding TransMedics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TMDX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

