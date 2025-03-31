FTI Consulting Continues Investment in Healthcare & Human Services Industry Practice in Australia with Seven Hires

SYDNEY, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of six Senior Managing Directors and a Managing Director in the firm’s Healthcare & Human Services industry practice in Australia, further enhancing the firm’s position as the only independent health and human services advisory team with national scale and access to global capabilities.

The hires include Senior Managing Directors Tricia Tebbutt, John Forsythe, Chris Mason, Luke Mitchell, Adam Norden and Rowan Strain, and Managing Director Daniel Buzacott. These appointments build on the February 2025 launch of the Healthcare & Human Services industry practice in Australia with the addition of Senior Managing Directors Nathan Schlesinger and Nicki Doyle and six Managing Directors, bringing the total healthcare team to 28 professionals.

“We have created a fantastic platform across Australia that has enabled FTI Consulting to be a leading player in the market for both clients and talent,” said Mark Dewar, Australia Leader at FTI Consulting. “The addition of this team demonstrates our commitment to investing in this practice with senior talent to build expertise in digital health, health operations, analytics, transformation, and health strategy and policy to assist healthcare and human services clients across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.”

The Healthcare & Human Services industry practice focuses on supporting clients with key industry agendas, including system reform and sustainability, operations transformation and digitisation. The team is comprised of experienced leaders and subject-matter experts with decades of operational and strategic experience in consulting and industry who work side-by-side with clients to address their most pressing challenges and opportunities.

“Australia’s healthcare and human services systems are amongst the world’s finest, yet these systems are at a crossroads, shaped by the collision of innovation and technology, growing community needs and escalating financial pressures,” Mr. Schlesinger said. “These seven professionals will further enable us to provide expert guidance to help clients navigate these complexities and moments of transformation, ensuring successful change is achieved and real outcomes are delivered.”

Ms. Tebbutt, who is based in Perth, brings more than 25 years of experience as an executive and a consultant. With a focus on healthcare operations improvement and clinical service redesign, she has expertise in business transformation, strategic planning, process improvement and assurance, and health infrastructure planning and commissioning. She has worked across the Australian and UK health systems.

Mr. Forsythe, who is based in Brisbane, will add leadership to the Digital Health practice for FTI Consulting in Australia, which will focus on clinical systems implementations, particularly electronic medical records (“eMRs”). He has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, with a focus on delivering value faster in complex frontline engagements.

Mr. Mason, who is based in Sydney, brings more than 14 years of experience helping health services in Australia and the UK transform the way they work, with a focus on capability development, cultural change and operational improvement. He specialises in hospital operations and helping hospitals and healthcare providers implement improvement programs that deliver sustainable and tangible benefits.

Mr. Mitchell, who is based in Perth, brings more than 20 years of experience in health and aged care. He is a former clinician and chief medical imaging technologist and has delivered projects both in Australia and the UK. Mr. Mitchell has extensive experience in health and aged care strategy and policy, health operations, patient flow and hospital performance and digital health projects.

Mr. Norden, who is based in Canberra and will lead the team’s support to the Federal Government, brings more than 25 years of management experience in both private and public-sector organisations. He leads projects across the strategy, policy, program and governance domains, identifying opportunities for improved efficiency and effectiveness in the private, not-for-profit and public sectors. Mr. Norden also provides capacity strengthening services to Indigenous organisations and helps them identify and assess the benefits they are providing in front-line service delivery.

Mr. Strain, who is based in Brisbane, brings more than 18 years of experience leading and delivering digital transformations for public and private healthcare providers and government agencies. His experience spans the full project lifecycle, from strategy and business case through end-to-end implementation, change management and benefits realisation. He brings expertise in both front- and back-office transformation and clinical information systems.

Mr. Buzacott, who is based in Canberra, specialises in data analytics with more than 15 years in the health sector. His expertise extends to data modelling for complex cost modelling of health programmes, workforce analytics for health providers and the design of models to support immediate incident response teams.

