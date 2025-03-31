AlphaGen Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC | OTC: APETF | FSE: W4V) (“AlphaGen'' or the “Company”), a leader in AI technology for 3D content, gaming, entertainment and retail, announces the consolidation of its common shares (“Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every twenty (20) pre-Consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”).

The Company anticipates its common shares will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) at market open on April 4, 2025 (the “Effective Date”). The new CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be 02080J305 and the new ISIN number will be CA02080J3055. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation.

The Company currently has 97,719,157 Common Shares issued and outstanding. On the Effective Date following the Consolidation, the Company expects to have 4,885,946 post-Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that will otherwise be issued will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share. The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of any outstanding securities convertible into Common Shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company and was further approved by shareholders pursuant to Policies of the CSE. The Consolidation and the Effective Date when the post-Consolidation Common Shares commence trading on the CSE remain subject to the approval of the CSE and a bulletin will be issued by the CSE upon acceptance.

Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new share certificates or Direct Registration System (DRS) advices representing their post-Consolidation Shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal. The letter of transmittal will also be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (OTC: APETF) (FSE: W4V) is a publicly traded company, holding a portfolio of assets in gaming, entertainment, eCommerce, and retail. Operational units include: Shape Immersive, a full service metaverse studio building the future of web3 gaming and virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, spatial computing and game production; MANA, a SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; AlphaGen clients and partners include RTFKT, Olympics, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: https://alphagen.co.

Investor Relations: info@alphagen.co - 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: info@alphagen.co

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things the anticipated effect of the Consolidation on trading in the Common Shares and the future operations and activities of the Company.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that the Canadian Securities Exchange will not object to the proposed Consolidation and that the Consolidation will be completed as currently anticipated and on the timeline currently anticipated.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the Canadian Securities Exchange may object to the proposed Consolidation and use its discretion to prohibit the proposed Consolidation; that the Consolidation may not be completed by the Company on the timeline anticipated, or at all; and that the board of directors of the Company retains discretion over the terms and implementation of the Consolidation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.