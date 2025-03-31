LeddarTech to Demonstrate Advanced ADAS Sensor Fusion and Perception Solutions at Auto Shanghai 2025

QUEBEC CITY, Canada, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech® Holdings Inc. (“LeddarTech”) (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-powered low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces its participation at Auto Shanghai 2025, taking place from April 23 to May 2, 2025.

LeddarTech will be exhibiting at Booth # 1BG040 in Hall 1.2, where its team will engage with customers and industry partners to discuss its latest advancements in sensor fusion and perception technology. Attendees will also have the chance to take a live demonstration ride in the LeddarNavigator, LeddarTech’s demo vehicle equipped with LeddarVision. This AI-driven low-level sensor fusion software enhances object detection, improves situational awareness and optimizes driving automation. The demo ride offers a firsthand experience of how LeddarVision enhances ADAS performance and vehicle safety in real-world scenarios.

At Auto Shanghai 2025, LeddarTech will showcase its latest low-level sensor fusion innovations, powered by the Texas Instruments (TI) TDA4 processor platform. LeddarTech and TI’s collaboration optimizes performance and cost, addressing key challenges in the Chinese automotive market, such as the development of “see-through” perception solutions and efficient 5V5R sensor configurations for highway “Navigate on Autopilot” (NoA) applications.

“China is one of the fastest-growing markets for ADAS and AD technology, and we are excited to showcase how LeddarTech’s scalable and cost-efficient perception solutions help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers achieve enhanced safety and driving intelligence,” said Clive Szeto, Senior Director of Sales and Business Development, Asia at LeddarTech. “Our collaboration with Texas Instruments and our industry-leading low-level sensor fusion technology make LeddarTech a key enabler of next-generation ADAS solutions in China and beyond.”

Join us at Auto Shanghai 2025 to experience the future of ADAS technology firsthand. Visit LeddarTech at Booth #1BG040, schedule a meeting with our team or learn more on LeddarTech’s website.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 170 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

