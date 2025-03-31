LeddarTech 将在 2025 年上海车展展示先进的 ADAS 传感器融合与感知解决方案

加拿大魁北克市, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech® Holdings Inc. （纳斯达克股票代码：LDTC）是一家汽车软件公司，致力于为高级驾驶辅助系统（ADAS）、自动驾驶（AD）及泊车应用提供专利颠覆性AI驱动的底层传感器融合与感知软件技术LeddarVision™。公司今日宣布将参展2025年4月23日至5月2日举办的2025上海国际汽车工业展览会（Auto Shanghai 2025）。

LeddarTech将于1.2号馆1BG040号展位亮相。展会期间，团队将与客户及行业合作伙伴深入交流，探讨公司在传感器融合与感知技术领域的最新突破。参观者还可参与LeddarNavigator™实车动态演示——该演示车辆搭载LeddarTech的LeddarVision™技术。这款由AI驱动的底层传感器融合软件可提升物体检测精度、增强环境感知能力并优化驾驶自动化表现。通过试乘体验，参与者将直观感受LeddarVision™如何在真实路况中显著提升ADAS系统性能与车辆安全性。

本次展会上，LeddarTech将展示其基于德州仪器（Texas Instruments）TDA4平台开发的最新底层传感器融合创新成果。双方合作实现了性能与成本的最优平衡，直击中国汽车市场的核心挑战，例如开发“透视”感知解决方案，以及为高速公路“自动导航辅助驾驶（NoA）”应用设计高效的5V5R传感器配置（即5个视觉传感器+5个雷达传感器）。

LeddarTech亚洲区总经理Clive Szeto表示：“中国是ADAS与自动驾驶技术增长最快的市场之一。我们期待通过本次展会，向行业展示LeddarTech可扩展、高性价比的感知解决方案如何助力主机厂与一级供应商提升安全性与驾驶智能化水平。我们与德州仪器的合作，加之行业领先的底层传感器融合技术，使LeddarTech成为中国乃至全球下一代ADAS解决方案的关键推动者。”

诚邀您莅临2025上海国际汽车工业展览会，亲历ADAS技术的未来。欢迎访问LeddarTech1.2号馆1BG040号展位，预约团队洽谈或通过LeddarTech官网了解更多信息。

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 170 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this Press Release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws), including, but not limited to, statements relating to LeddarTech’s anticipated strategy, future operations, prospects, objectives and financial projections and other financial metrics. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (i) our ability to continue to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards following our transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market; (ii) our ability to timely access sufficient capital and financing on favorable terms or at all; (iii) our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants, including our ability to enter into any forbearance agreements, waivers or amendments with, or obtain other relief from, our lenders as needed; (iv) our ability to execute on our business model, achieve design wins and generate meaningful revenue; (v) our ability to successfully commercialize our product offering at scale, whether through the collaboration agreement with Texas Instruments, a collaboration with a Tier 2 supplier or otherwise; (vi) changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs and plans; (vii) changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions; (viii) our ability to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (ix) potential adverse changes to relationships with our customers, employees, suppliers or other parties; (x) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (xi) the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings; (xii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreak of war or hostilities and any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; and (xiii) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech’s Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Maram Fityani, Media and Public Relations, LeddarTech Holdings Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 623, maram.fityani@leddartech.com

Investor relations website: investors.leddartech.com

investors.leddartech.com Investor relations contact: Mike Bishop, mike@bishopir.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LDTC.”