EpimAb Biotherapeutics Announces Four Upcoming Presentations at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of bispecific antibodies and T-cell engagers, is pleased to announce the company will be presenting four poster presentations at the upcoming 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, Illinois, from April 25-30, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

The posters will feature: 1) Clinical results for EMB-01, an EGFR x cMet bispecific antibody, in colorectal cancer; 2) Preclinical data for EM1031, a novel KLK2 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager; 3) Preclinical data for a novel LY6G6D x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager and 4) Preclinical data for a novel TCR based bispecific platform.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

EMB-01 EGFR x cMet bispecific antibody

Title: EMB-01, an EGFR/cMET bispecific antibody, in metastatic colorectal cancer: Results from an International Phase Ib/II study

EMB-01, an EGFR/cMET bispecific antibody, in metastatic colorectal cancer: Results from an International Phase Ib/II study Presentation number: CT168

CT168 Presentation Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Presentation Time: 9:00AM - 12:00PM, local time (Location: Poster Section 49 Board Number 8)

EM1031 KLK2 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager

Title: EM1031, a novel KLK2 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager with highly effective efficacy in preclinical models

EM1031, a novel KLK2 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager with highly effective efficacy in preclinical models Presentation number: 3520

3520 Presentation Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 Presentation Time: 2:00PM - 5:00PM, local time (Location: Poster Section 38 Board Number 28)

LY6G6D x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager

Title: A novel LY6G6D x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager demonstrates better tumor killing and minimal cytokine release than a benchmark molecule

A novel LY6G6D x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager demonstrates better tumor killing and minimal cytokine release than a benchmark molecule Presentation number: 7317

7317 Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Presentation Time: 9:00AM - 12:00PM, local time (Location: Poster Section 40 Board Number 3)

TCR based bispecific platform

Title: Development of a novel TCR based bispecific platform for cancer therapy

Development of a novel TCR based bispecific platform for cancer therapy Presentation number: 5446

5446 Presentation Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Presentation Time: 2:00PM - 5:00PM, local time (Location: Poster Section 15 Board Number 4)

“We are very pleased to share the promising efficacy signal of EMB-01 in Phase Ib/II clinical study for colorectal cancer as a poster presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting, and 3 preclinical TCE assets and platform with differentiated efficacy and safety profile in solid tumors,” said Dr. Chengbin Wu, Founder and CEO of EpimAb. “The results of these studies are also providing validation of our TCE & bispecific technology platform in solid tumors, and we will further leverage this expertise to advance novel therapies for diseases with significant unmet need.”

About EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc

EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multi-specific antibodies. Utilizing a broad range of in-house research and technology capabilities, including the proprietary FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) and MAT-Fab (Monovalent Asymmetric Tandem Fab) bispecific platform, EpimAb is generating and globally advancing a unique pipeline of transformative preclinical and clinical assets that aim to benefit cancer patients. For further information, please visit: www.epimab.com

Investor Contact

Dr. David Gu

Phone: +86-21-61951011

Email: IR@epimab.com

BD Contact

Dr. Jason Tang

Phone: +86-21-61951014

Email: partnering@epimab.com