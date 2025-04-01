Oasis Venture Holdings, a Joint Venture between Ball Corporation and Ayna.AI, announces the appointment of David Cuthbert as its new Chief Executive Officer

ROME, Ga., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oasis Venture Holdings, a recently announced Joint Venture between Ball Corporation and Ayna.AI, is proud to announce the appointment of David Cuthbert as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cuthbert, a distinguished veteran and proven business leader, brings a wealth of experience in driving growth and sustainability-focused initiatives across multiple industries.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Cuthbert spent a decade in active duty in special operations before transitioning into the private sector. Over the past 20 years, he has successfully led and scaled companies, with more than half of that time dedicated to sustainability-focused ventures. Most recently, he served as CEO of Mananalu, a pioneering water company co-founded by Jason Momoa committed to sustainable beverage packaging.

“It is a great honor to take on this role and help grow a company I believe is extremely meaningful in the market of sustainability,” said Cuthbert. “This is a high-quality product that will continue to make a great impact wherever it is used and recycled. I am grateful to join such a talented team in this endeavor as we continue to bring our 100% recyclable Aluminum Cup from our manufacturing plant and HQ in Rome, GA to our customers far and wide.”

Jay Billings, senior vice president and president of Growth Ventures at Ball Corporation, expressed confidence in Cuthbert’s leadership. “David’s deep experience in business growth and sustainability makes him the perfect leader to drive the Aluminum Cup business forward. We look forward to working with him to expand the reach of this innovative and environmentally friendly solution.”

Gaurav Batra, CEO of Ayna.AI, also praised Cuthbert’s expertise. “David’s exceptional track record in sustainability and his ability to scale mission-driven brands make him a tremendous asset to Oasis Venture Holdings. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding the impact of our Aluminum Cup and driving innovation in this space.”

Cuthbert earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the U.S. Naval Academy and later founded Global Imprint, a services firm dedicated to helping companies scale in the sustainability sector. He currently resides in Boone, NC, with his wife and three children.

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2024 net sales of $11.80 billion, which excludes the divested aerospace business.

About Ayna

Ayna is a premier advisory and implementation firm in the industrial technology space. We work in an engaged operator model to optimize performance and drive growth. Ayna actively engages in advisory and execution with our clients, aligning incentives with outcomes. With our understanding of the industrials space and breadth of experience, we're able to tailor our offerings for each client and deliver a customized experience that creates the most value.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2024 net sales of $11.80 billion, which excludes the divested aerospace business.