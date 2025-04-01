TGS Launches New Multi-Client Ultra Long Offset OBN Project in the Gulf of America

OSLO, Norway (1 April 2025) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, announces the commencement of a new Multi-Client Ultra Long Offset Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition campaign in the Gulf of America. The Amendment 4 project will expand node coverage in TGS' Multi-Client library, adding over 1,100 square kilometers in the Mississippi Canyon, Ewing Banks, and Grand Isle South areas.

Amendment 4 will feature TGS' Gemini enhanced frequency source, offering lower frequency and improved signal-to-noise for ultra-long offset OBN seismic compared to conventional seismic sources. This advanced frequency source will enhance input data for TGS' elastic full waveform inversion (eFWI) algorithm, resulting in more accurate subsurface imaging of the complex subsalt geology in the region. The acquisition phase of this program is scheduled for completion in Q2 2025, with final deliverables available in Q2 2026.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: "This ongoing acquisition campaign underscores the critical role of OBN acquisition in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in the Gulf of America and look forward to supporting our clients' needs with our advanced data acquisition and imaging solutions."

The project, supported by industry funding, is anticipated to deliver industry-leading subsurface imaging, enabling oil and gas operators to make more informed decisions and mitigate drilling risks.

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bard Stenberg

VP, IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com