Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Ex reverse share split today

Oslo, Norway, 1 April 2025

Issuer name: Zelluna ASA

Ex. date: 1 April 2025

Type of corporate action: Reverse share split

Other information:

Reverse split ratio – ten (10) old shares give one (1) new share.

New par value of NOK 1 per share

New ISIN is NO 001 3524942.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments with the capacity to cure advanced solid cancers, in a safe and cost-efficient manner, to patients on a global scale. The Company aims to do this by combining the most powerful elements of the immune system through pioneering the development of “off the shelf” T cell receptor (TCR) guided natural killer (NK) cell therapies (TCR-NK). The TCR-NK platform offers a unique mechanism of action with broad cancer detection capability to overcome the diversity of tumours and will be used “off the shelf” to overcome scaling limitations of current cell therapies. The lead program is a world’s first MAGE-A4 targeting “off the shelf” TCR-NK for the treatment of various solid cancers; a pipeline of earlier products follows. The Company is led by a management team of biotech entrepreneurs with deep experience in discovery through to clinical development of TCR and cell-based therapies including marketed products.



