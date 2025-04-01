CoinShares Publishes 2024 Annual Report

1 April 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, today published its 2024 Annual Report.

The report includes the audited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2024.

The full report can be found here.

2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue, gains and other income of £126.5 million (2023: £79.5 million), of which:

Asset Management fees of £87.2 million (2023: £43.0 million)

Capital Markets gains and other income of £57.0 million (2023: £32.8 million)

Principal Investment loss of £17.7 million (2023: gain of £3.7 million)

EBITDA of £109.5 million (2023: £50.9 million)

Total comprehensive income for the year of £107.2 million (2023: £38.4 million)

Net asset position of the Group as of 31 December 2024 of £314.0 million (December 2023: £239.2 million)

