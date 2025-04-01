Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1 April 2025 at 9:00 EET

Sanoma’s Annual Report 2024 published

Sanoma has published its Annual Report 2024. The Annual Report consists of three sections:

Sanoma’s business in brief

Financials and sustainability, consisting of the Report of the Board of Directors, including the Sustainability Statement, and the Financial Statements

Governance, consisting of the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report.





The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file. Authorised audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Sustainability Statement is prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), referred to in the Finnish Accounting Act, and the EU Taxonomy Regulation. PricewaterhouseCoopers has performed a limited assurance engagement on the Sustainability Statement in compliance with the ISAE 3000 (Revised).

Sanoma also publishes a SASB content index, aligning with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s Sustainability Accounting Standards for the Media & Entertainment, Advertising & Marketing, and Education sectors. The SASB content index for 2024 is available at sanoma.com/sustainability.

The Remuneration Report 2024 is presented for advisory adoption for the Annual General Meeting 2025.

The Annual Report 2024 is attached to this release as an interactive PDF and the Financials Statements as a XHTML file. The Annual Report is also available on sanoma.com/investors.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners. Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2024, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 13.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.

Attachments