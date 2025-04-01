Dovre Group Plc Inside information April 1, 2025, at 9:05 am

Dovre’s subsidiary Suvic Oy receives Notice to Proceed and begins construction of a 54-turbine wind farm in Rajamäenkylä

Suvic has received permission to commence work and will initiate the actual construction activities in accordance with the previously announced agreement on February 28, 2025, at 13:30, for the 1.1 TWh wind farm in Rajamäenkylä. The February 28 announcement was released as inside information. The project is commissioned by Rajamäenkylä Wind Oy, owned by OX2, one of the largest onshore wind power developers in the Nordic region.

The Rajamäenkylä wind farm is located in the municipalities of Isojoki and Karijoki in Southern Ostrobothnia, Finland, making it one of the largest wind power projects in the country. The farm consists of 42 turbines in Isojoki and 12 in Karijoki, with each turbine having a capacity of 6.8 MW and a tower height of 162 meters.

The contract covers the execution of the Balance of Plant (BoP) contract, including design, forestry clearing, road construction, turbine foundations, crane pads, and internal grid construction. Suvic’s work is expected to be mostly completed by the end of 2026, and the Rajamäenkylä wind farm is expected to go into operation in 2027.

"It’s truly great that we can finally begin the construction phase of the Rajamäenkylä wind power project. The investment decision now made shows that Finland offers excellent conditions for the strong expansion of renewable energy production. We especially value Suvic’s expertise in foundation design and the use of a local subcontractor for the earthworks in Rajamäenkylä. This wind farm marks our fifth joint project with Suvic," says Veli-Pekka Alkula, Country Manager of OX2 Finland.

Ville Vesanen, CEO of Suvic, adds: “We are pleased that OX2 has chosen us as a partner for this significant project. This project marks an important step toward increasing renewable energy in Finland, and we are proud to be part of its realization. It is also great to see that, after a brief slowdown, wind power construction in Finland is regaining momentum.”

For further information, please contact:

Suvic Oy

Ville Vesanen, CEO

Tel. +358 44 328 9928

vve@suvic.fi

Dovre Group Plc

Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO

Tel. +358 20 436 2000

sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

OX2

Ulla Rask, Communications Director

Tel. +358 40 5454 572

ulla.rask@ox2.com

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. Net sales for the Group in 2024 were 99,3 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic founded in Oulu in 2017, operates in the Nordic countries with a focus on renewable energy construction. The company introduces new and innovative practices in design, construction, and project management. Its current projects include Renewable Power Capital Ltd.’s Storhöjden and Vitberget wind farms (Kramfors, Sweden), Vinliden Vindkraft AB’s Vinliden North and South wind farms (Lycksele, Sweden), EPV Aurinkovoima Oy’s Heinineva solar park (Lapua), Alight's Eurajoki solar park (Luvia), Fortum’s heat pump plants for data center areas in Kirkkonummi and Espoo, as well as Renewable Power Capital Ltd.’s BESS project in Uusikaupunki. Website: www.suvic.fi

OX2 develops, constructs, sells, owns and operates renewable energy solutions at scale. OX2 also offer management of wind- and solar farms after completion. OX2’s project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired projects in onshore and offshore wind, solar, and energy storage, in various phases of development. The company is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy technologies, such as hydrogen. OX2 is operating on eleven markets in Europe: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Åland. Since 2023 OX2 is also operating in Australia. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is owned by EQT, one of the world’s largest private equity investors. Website: www.ox2.com

