Notice on Convening an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of EPSO-G

In accordance with the initiative and decision of the Board of Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) the Ordinary General Meeting of EPSO-G shareholders is convened.

Agenda of the EPSO-G Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

1 Regarding taking note of the independent auditor's report on the set of consolidated and Company 2024 financial statements of UAB EPSO-G UAB and the consolidated and Company Management report of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;

2. Regarding taking note of the consolidated management report of UAB EPSO-G and the Company's management report for 2024;

3. Regarding the approval of the set of consolidated and company’s financial statements of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;

4. Regarding the approval of the distribution of profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;

5. Regarding taking note of the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;

6. Regarding taking note of the results of the evaluation of the performance of the collegial bodies of UAB EPSO-G Group for 2024.

For more information, contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt