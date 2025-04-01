Queqi Culture Media: He Global Digital Global Launch Ceremony was successfully held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queqi Culture Media: “China Consulting Model 4.0” Global Hé Project- Cultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum and Hé Global Digital Launching Ceremony was Successfully held in Shanghai

On March 22, 2025, successfully held the “China Consulting Model 4.0” Culture Technology Innovation Forum and Hé Global Digital Launching Ceremony of the Global Hé Project at the Shanghai Center with the theme of “Hé Promulgate World Wisdom. Hé Create Prosperous Future”. Global representatives from politics, business and academia conducted in-depth discussions on “Hé Coexistence and Technological Civilization”. This is a milestone event that marks the entry of “Hé” culture into a new era of digital communication.

A Feast of Ideas: Chinese Wisdom Matching World Propositions

Prof. Kou Beichen, an anthropologist, creator of the "China Consulting Model", founder of the Hé theory in the new era, and initiator of the global Hé project, stated that in the context of accelerated changes over the past century, the "China Consulting Model" was born from the ideal of human unity, the recognition of social bottleneck issues, and the condensation of the philosophy of survival and development. After 30 years of hard work, the academic research achievements are not only China's, but also the worlds. We hope to accelerate the dissemination of globalization through the power of technology and contribute our modest efforts to the practice of a community with a shared future for mankind and the promotion of global governance. The attendees unanimously agreed that the Kèshēng philosophy of Hé in the "China Consulting Model", combined with the "five management and five domains" system, provides a new paradigm for global governance and has breakthrough value in the field of cross-cultural management.

Theoretical Innovation: Six in One Promotes Peace Across the World

At the launch ceremony, Dr. Li Ru, Chairman of the Academic Committee of Kou Beichen, founding researcher follow of the "China Consulting Model", Dean of the Hé College of the Genovasi University College, and core leader of the global Hé project, gave a detailed introduction to the achievement system and innovative value of the "China Consulting Model". The "China Consulting Model" integrates philosophy, management, ethics, harmony, consulting, and education, with the goal of resolving discord and promoting harmonious coexistence. It can be widely applied in research, consulting, education, culture, and technology industries, and embodies the unique value of intellectual assets, industrial development, and social welfare. In particular, the results of the formation of the global Hé education discipline innovation, have been carried out for eight years, training several excellent master's and doctoral talents. In the future, the value generated by the systematic radiation to the United Nations, countries around the world, social organizations, family members, and individual groups will be more reflected in the prevention of cultural conflicts, communication barriers, and development contradictions. The attendees highly appreciated and eagerly anticipated.

Technology Empowerment: " Hé intelligent" Digitalization Embarks on the Future

Mr. Zhao Shuo, Director of Shanghai Jupeng Group, chairman of Hainan Jupeng Culture and Technology Co., Ltd., and core leader of the global Hé project, mentioned in his keynote speech " Hé World · Hé Future - Empowering China's Consulting Model with Artificial Intelligence to Create a Global Paradigm for Cultural Inheritance and Technological Innovation" that Chinese civilization has lasted for five thousand years, and the " Hé" culture, with the philosophical core of "harmony in diversity" and "harmony among nations", provides Oriental wisdom for solving complex problems such as global governance, business decision-making, and social collaboration. And the 'China Consulting Model' is the crystallization of this wisdom - it is not only a theoretical framework, but also a practical methodology. Jupeng Technology has deeply integrated the "China Consulting Model" with the DeepSeek big model to create the world's first " Hé Theory Vertical Field Intelligent Agent" - "Harmony Intelligence" (H é AI), a new generation decision engine with "Harmony" as its soul and "Intelligence" as its body, providing global users with solutions that combine ethical warmth and technological efficiency. The development of Hé digital coding is adapted to five core scenarios, giving attendees a refreshing and uplifting experience.

Dr. Zhang Caifang, an Academician and a scientist, was appointed as the Chief Scientist of the Global Hé Project and delivered a special report titled "Cultural Inheritance and Global Collaboration in the Age of Artificial Intelligence", which deeply analyzed the huge space for intelligent development of the "China Consulting Model".

Cross border collaboration: practicing a community with a shared future for mankind

The “China Consulting Model 4.0” Culture, Science and Technology Innovation Forum and the Global Launching Ceremony of the Hé Global Digitalization Project of the Global Hé Project were glittering with the participation of the representatives from the scientific community, the cultural community, the educational community, the business community, the investment community and other well-known people from all walks of life. More than 50 representatives attended the launching ceremony, including the core leading members of the global “Hé” project, President of Genovasi University College Prof. Dr. James CL Nga, President University of East-West Medicine of, Founding President of Sino Ecowas Chamber of Commerce Ibrahim Bashiru, global “Hé” project U.S. Special Envoy Karen Li , and Central Asian Special Envoy Ren Li, etc., and the international friends of more than 30 countries and regions congratulated the “China Consulting Model” by video.

This event not only witnessed the globalization of China's management wisdom but also created a new path for the synergistic development of multiple cultures in the era of digital civilization. As Prof. Kou Beichen said: When the oriental gene of Hé meets the new intelligent technology, mankind will usher in the time of building a real community of destiny.

Media Contact:

Company：Queqi Culture Media Co., Ltd

Contact Person：Yinyan Yang

Web：www.queqicn.com

Email：Yinyan.Yang@queqicn.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the Queqi Culture Media Co., Ltd. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6ec930b-bffc-4365-be2a-e03ff89c838b