Additional Items to Agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Following Articles 25 and 26 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, information is provided on additional items to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PSR Group AB (hereinafter “the Meeting”) to be convened.

The agenda is supplemented, and new draft resolutions are submitted by the shareholders of PST Group AB whose shares grant at least 1/20 of all votes.

The Meeting shall be held at the meeting room of PST Group AB at P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys on 11 April 2025.

The Meeting shall begin at 10:00 (registration shall begin at 09:30).

The record day of the Meeting shall be 4 April 2025 (only the persons who at the end of the record day of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall be on the shareholder list of the company, or the persons who are a proxy for them, or the persons with whom an agreement on transfer of voting rights has been concluded, shall have the right to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders).

The agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders with the items added and draft resolutions:

1. On the election of a new Board of the company after the expiry of the term of office of the current Board.



It is proposed to elect the following members of the Board of PST Group AB To elect the:

1. Žymantas Baušys (as an independent board member) – CEO of UAB "ACC Distribution."

2. Aivaras Čičelis (b. 1976) – Education: Vilnius University, Master's degree in Economics and Finance; University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (USA), Bachelor's studies. Participation in activities of other companies: Board member of AB "HISK," Supervisory Board member of UAB ILTE, Board member of AB LTG Cargo, Board member of BMI Executive Institute.

3. Justas Jasiūnas (b. 1982) – Education: Mykolas Romeris University, Master's degree in Law. Participation in activities of other companies: Board member of AB "HISK."

4. Lina Simaškienė (b. 1968) (as an independent board member) – Education: Kaunas University of Technology, qualification as an Engineer-Economist. Participation in activities of other companies: Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of UAB IOCO Packaging; Chief Accountant at UAB "IOCO," UAB "Pokštas," and UAB "Stenrosus."

5. Darijus Vilčinskas (b. 1965) – Education: Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VILNIUS TECH), Master's degree. Participation in activities of other companies: UAB "VIP Centras," UAB "Balance Investments," UAB "Restoda."

2. On the determination of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors.



2.1. Proposed draft resolution:

To set a salary of 3,300.00 EUR/month for the independent board members of PST Group AB.

2.2. Proposed draft resolution:

To set a salary of 3,300.00 EUR/month for the members of the Board of PST Group AB.





For more information, contact:

Tomas Stukas

PST Group AB

Managing Director

Tel. No.: +370 618 21360

Attachment