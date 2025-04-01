$2.1 Billion Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market Industry Forecasts, 2035

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Device, Target Organ, Type of Therapy Delivered, Route of Administration, Therapeutic Area, Key Geographical Regions, Leading Players and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global targeted drug delivery device market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2026 to USD 2.1 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Over the past couple of decades, the pharmaceutical industry has been shifting towards the use of biologics over traditional drugs. This trend is fueled by the advancements in cell biology and pharmacology that enable the development of therapies with higher efficacy and significant market potential. Currently, 1,000 cell and gene therapies are under development for the treatment of various disorders, including cardiovascular disorders, oncological disorders, and neurological disorders. Moreover, in the past decade, several immunotherapies have been developed for treating lung cancer and melanoma.

Despite their benefits, biologics present a number of challenges, such as drug delivery-related complexities and immunogenicity concerns, which have been shown to result in systemic toxicity following therapy administration. To avoid such systemic toxic effects, a limited volume of drug is often administered, which results in a small amount of drug reaching the target organ. Further, from a pharmacological point of view, biologics typically remain at the target site for a limited time, thereby decreasing the final therapeutic effect that can be achieved through prolonged and controlled drug delivery. Moreover, some treatment options, such as cell therapies, require periodic administration of additional therapy materials or complementary products, thereby adding to the already complex invasive dosing procedures.

To overcome these challenges, the pharmaceutical industry is focusing on the development of targeted drug delivery devices aimed at improving the therapeutic safety index and enhancing the delivery of therapies to the targeted site. Examples of such devices intended for the targeted delivery of biologics include Extroducer microcatheter, Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, ImmunoPulse IL-12 and SmartFlow neuro ventricular cannula. These drug delivery devices offer enhanced therapeutic effects and enable precise delivery of biologics to the target site.

Driven by the rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical market and the interest of industry stakeholders, the adoption of these targeted drug delivery devices is steadily increasing. Moreover, owing to technological advancements, the development of such devices is expected to increase, positioning the market for steady growth in the forthcoming years.

Catheter is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market

Based on the type of device, the global market for targeted drug delivery devices is segmented into cannulas, catheters and others. Currently, the majority share of the targeted drug delivery devices market is captured by the cannula segment. It is worth mentioning that the catheter segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years. This can be attributed to the ability of catheters to deliver drugs for extended periods, providing consistent treatment to patients with chronic disorders.

Targeted Drug Delivery Devices for Brain is Likely to Grow at a Relatively Faster Pace During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of organ, the global market value is segmented across brain, breast, eyes and heart. Whilst the devices focused on delivering biologics directly to the breast will be the primary driver of the overall market, it is worth highlighting that the market for devices delivering biologics to the brain is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Intratumoral Segment is Likely to Hold the Largest Share of the Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the route of administration, the global market is segmented into intratumoral, transendocardial and others. Currently, the intratumoral segment is likely to dominate and drive the overall market growth due to its ability to reduce the side effects of systemic circulation and restrict the exposure of highly toxic drugs to healthy tissues.

By Type Of Therapy Delivered, Immunotherapy Segment is Likely to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of therapy delivered, the global market for targeted drug delivery devices is distributed across cell therapy, gene therapy and immunotherapy. Currently, the immunotherapy market segment holds the largest market share due to the remarkable success of these therapies in targeting specific cells. However, the targeted drug delivery device market for gene therapy is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years.

Targeted Drug Delivery Devices Designed for Oncological Disorders are Likely to Dominate the Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market During the Forecast Period

Based on therapeutic area, the global targeted drug delivery device market is distributed across cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, oncological disorders and ophthalmic disorders. Whilst the targeted drug delivery devices designed for oncological disorders hold the majority of market share, it is worth noting that targeted drug delivery devices targeting cardiovascular disorders is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. In the current scenario, North America is likely to capture the largest market share owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region. However, the targeted drug delivery devices market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market: Key Insights

Presently, around 40 developers are engaged in the development of targeted drug delivery devices for various disorders; of these, more than 50% of players are headquartered in the US alone.

Over 30% of the devices are focused on delivering biologics directly to the brain, followed by the devices targeting the heart.

A sizeable proportion of trials, focused on the evaluation of stem cell and gene therapies that can be administered in combination with targeted drug delivery devices, are actively recruiting patients.

15 stem cell therapies and 8 gene therapies emerged as the most likely drug candidates for delivery via targeted drug delivery devices; notably, 60% of these therapies are currently in phase II of clinical development.

The growing demand for personalized medicines has emerged as a key driving factor supporting the rapid evolution of the targeted drug delivery device market.

The targeted drug delivery device market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% till 2035; majority of the market share is likely to be occupied by North America, followed by Europe.

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Small Company, US

Junior Business Developer, Small Company, France

Assistant Professor, Large Organization, US

Postdoctoral Associate, Large Organization, US

Players in the Targeted Drug Delivery Devices Market Profiled in the Report:

Alcyone Lifesciences

Algorae Pharmaceuticals

BioCradia

ClearPoint Neuro

Gloriana Therapeutics

Mercator MedSystems

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

OncoSec

PharmaCyte Biotech

PulseSight Therapeutics

Renishaw

Silexion Therapeutics

SmartCella

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Who are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What is the ongoing investment trend in this market?

What is the patent filing activity trend in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

Section I: Report Overview

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Macro-Economic Indicators

Section II: Qualitative Insights

5. Executive Summary

6. Introduction

Section III: Market Overview

7. Market Landscape

Section IV: Company Profiles

8. Company Profiles of Prominent Players

9. Company Profiles of Emerging Players

Section V: Market Trends

10. Promising Therapeutic Area for Targeted Drug Delivery Devices

11. Clinical Trial Analysis

12. Likely Drug Candidates

Section VI: Market Opportunity Analysis

13. Market Impact Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

14. Global Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market

15. Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market, by Type of Device

16. Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market, by Target Organ

17. Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market, by Type of Therapy Delivered

18. Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market, by Route of Administration

19. Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market, by Therapeutic Area

20. Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market, by Key Geographical Regions

21. Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market, by Leading Developers

22. Targeted Drug Delivery Device Market, Sales Forecast of Devices

Section VII: Other Exclusive Insights

23. Concluding Remarks

24. Executive Insights

25. Appendix I: Tabulated Data

26. Appendix II: List of Companies and Organizations

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t100nj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments