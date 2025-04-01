Orthopedic Devices Markets, Companies and Case Studies Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Medtech, Smith+Nephew, Braun, Globus Medical, Arthrex, Enovis, Acumed & More

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Devices Market by Product (Fixation, Replacement, Prosthetics, Spinal Implant, Brace, Orthobiologics (DBM), Bone Graft), Procedures Volume (Knee, Hip, Ankle, Shoulder) Site, Application, End User (Hospital, ASC, Trauma) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic devices market is expected to reach USD 68.51 billion by 2030 from USD 51.61 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The orthopedic devices market is growing due to increasing cases of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing geriatric population, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques. Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis are increasingly prevalent, especially among the elderly, and are increasing the need for joint replacement and fracture fixation equipment. Adoption of 3D printing, robotic-assisted surgery, and bioresorbable & smart implants, are improving patient outcomes. Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis are highly prevalent, especially among the elderly, and are driving demand for joint replacement and fracture fixation devices.



Joint replacement devices are devices implanted to substitute diseased or damaged joints, mainly in the hip, knee, and shoulder, to decrease pain and enhance movement. They are driven by increasing obesity, which results in joint decay, and by more young people requiring early intervention. Technologies such as real-time tracking smart implants and personalized 3D-printed implants are improving surgical precision and patient recovery. Additionally, an increase in healthcare expenditure, supportive reimbursement policies, and government strategies enhance orthopedic care.



The knee & thigh segment accounts for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market by site due to the high incidence of fractures in knee, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. Knee replacement surgeries are the most common orthopedic procedures conducted, fueled by rising life expectancy and the increasing number of populations affected with degenerative joint diseases. Moreover, innovations in implant materials, minimally invasive surgical procedures, and robotic-assisted surgeries have improved the quality of life of patients. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries also drives the requirement for knee & thigh implants.



The segment of hospitals and surgical centers has the highest market share in orthopedic devices because they play a pivotal role in delivering high-end and specialized treatments for orthopedic conditions in patients. They provide technologically advanced orthopedic procedures, such as joint replacements and fracture fixations, which make them the first choices for orthopedic procedures. Also, hospitals and surgery centers usually possess the necessary funds to manage complicated cases, conduct minimally invasive procedures, and administer post-procedure treatment, all of which sustain demand for orthopedic devices.



The orthopedic devices market covers five key geographies - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2023, a significant market share for orthopedic devices was held by the market in the North American region, comprising the US and Canada. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is experiencing the most rapid growth in the market for orthopedic devices due to a combination of factors such as a rapidly growing elderly population, increased disposable incomes, and growth in access to healthcare. The growth in musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis and osteoporosis, particularly in countries such as Japan, China, and India, is driving the adoption of orthopedic treatments.

Furthermore, the region is also experiencing a boost in health care infrastructure as well as new-age technology applications, such as minimally invasive procedures and robotic-assisted surgeries, that are improving surgical outcomes. Additionally, rising medical tourism in countries such as India and Thailand, along with government actions to enhance the health care infrastructure, is also contributing to growth in the market in the region.

Research Coverage



This market research report analyzes the orthopedic devices market along several different segments, such as product type, application, end-user, region, site and geography. The report further sheds light on market growth-driving factors, mentions opportunities and threats, and presents analysis of competitive rivalry of leading companies. It further studies micro markets by focusing on growth tendencies and predicts revenues for industry segments for five leading geographies, along with corresponding countries.

The prominent players in the Orthopedic devices market are Stryker Corporation (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Globus Medical, Inc. (United States), Medacta International SA (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (United States), Arthrex, Inc. (United States), Acumed LLC (United States), Enovis Corporation (United States), CONMED Corporation (United States), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), (Ireland), Paragon 28, Inc. (United States), Smith & Nephew plc (United Kingdom), and Orthofix Medical Inc. (United States).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 441 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $51.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Cases of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine and Telesurgery Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Growing Number of Sports and Accident-Related Orthopedic Injuries Rising Geriatric Population and Projected Increase in Age-Related Bone Disorders

Restraints Risks and Complications Associated with Orthopedic Surgical Procedures High Cost of Orthopedic Devices and Treatments

Opportunities Growing Focus on Orthobiologics Rising Number of Hospitals and Shift Toward Outpatient Care Increasing Use of Robotics and 3D Printing in Orthopedics

Challenges Dearth of Orthopedic Surgeons



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction and Chondroplasty of Knee

Case Study 2: Effectiveness of Osteopathy in Treating Sports Injuries

Case Study 3: Total Hip Replacement with Avascular Necrosis

Additional Insights Covered

Ecosystem Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Key Conferences and Events in 2025-2026

Trade Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Pricing Analysis

Reimbursement Scenario

Investment & Funding Scenario

Unmet Needs and Key Pain Points

Regulatory Landscape

Impact of AI on Orthopedic Devices Market

Advanced Prosthetics

Smart Implants

Companies Profiled

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson Medtech

Smith+Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Globus Medical

Arthrex, Inc.

Enovis

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Paragon 28, Inc.

Medacta International

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.

FH Ortho

Symbios Orthopedie SA

Madison Ortho

Green Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Siora Surgical Pvt. Ltd.

Orthopediatrics Corp.

Restor3D

Double Medical Technology Inc.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

AK Medical

