mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Report 2025-2035: 430+ Patents Filed, Signaling Robust Growth in mRNA Intellectual Property

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Application Area, Target Disease Indication (Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and Cytomegalovirus Diseases) and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market is estimated to be worth USD 1.99 billion by 2035, primarily driven by the anticipated approval of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics intended for the treatment of infectious diseases.

In recent years, mRNA technology has revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry to prevent and treat a wide array of diseases and disorders. The success of COVID-19 vaccines has paved the path for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. It is worth highlighting that, in the past few years, more than 170 clinical trials related to mRNA-based therapeutics / vaccines have been registered.

Multiple preclinical and clinical studies show the efficacy of these platforms which have been published in the last two years across different research articles. This demonstrates the extensive development efforts being undertaken by stakeholders in this domain. At present, over 45 industry players are engaged in the development of mRNA drug candidates for a wide range of disease indications.

The success of COVID-19 vaccines, growing research activity and the rich pipeline of mRNA drug candidates is likely to drive the global mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market in the coming decade.

Several indications, such as Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Cytomegalovirus, are the Expected to Drive the mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market

Based on the application area, the market is segmented into COVID-19 and other indications. Owing to their proven efficacy against the COVID-19 infection, the vaccines and therapeutics developed for COVID-19 infection have captured the majority of the market share. However, the anticipated approval of mRNA vaccines for other indications is likely to drive the market in the coming decade.

Currently, Influenza Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market

Based on the target disease indication, the market is segmented into influenza, respiratory syncytial virus infection and cytomegalovirus diseases. It is worth highlighting that the vaccines and therapeutics developed for influenza are likely to drive the market in the coming decade. This can be attributed to the rise in investment in the research and development of influenza vaccines, along with growing awareness among governments and non-profit organizations about the importance of influenza prevention and control.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. It is worth highlighting that the market for North America holds the maximum share of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade.

mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, over 235 mRNA drug candidates are available in the market or under development; majority of these drug candidates are vaccines using lipid nanoparticles as delivery systems.

The pipeline features several drugs, which are being investigated across different phases of development; 60% of the drug candidates are designed to be administered via intramuscular routes.

The current market landscape of mRNA vaccine and therapeutics developers is fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players; majority of these players are based in the US.

Stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities to further enhance their respective product pipeline and comply with the evolving industry benchmarks.

The growing interest of stakeholders is evident from the surge in partnership activity; clinical trial agreements emerged as the most prevalent partnership model adopted by drug developers.

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment, have invested over USD 11 billion across various funding rounds.

More than 345,000 patients have been recruited / enrolled in clinical trials registered for various mRNA-based therapies, across different geographies.

Over 430 patents related to mRNA vaccine and therapeutics have been filed / granted by industry and non-industry stakeholders, indicating the growing intellectual capital in this domain.

Big pharma players have undertaken several initiatives, ranging from proprietary product development to strategic investments, to tap the lucrative opportunity in this rapidly growing market.

The projected opportunity for mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market is likely to be driven by the increasing research and development for mRNA-based drugs focused on non-COVID indications.

Some Key Players in the mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market include:

Arcturus Therapeutics

BioNTech

CureVac

Ethris

IMMORNA

Moderna

Providence Therapeutics

RNACure

Suzhou Abogen Biosciences

Turn Biotechnologies

Gennova

Innovac Therapeutics

Kernal Biologics

Pantherna Therapeutics

pHion Therapeutics

Recode Therapeutics

Rejuvenation Technologies

RNAimmune

Strand Therapeutics

Walvax

Ziphius Vaccines

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Business Development Manager, Canvax

Senior Director, Business Development, eTheRNA

Team Leader, GC Biopharma

mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

Market Landscape (Drug Therapies)

Market Landscape (Drug Developers):

Company Competitiveness Analysis

Company Profiles

Big Pharma Analysis

Start-up Health Indexing

Clinical Trial Analysis

Funding and Investment Analysis

Patent Analysis

Market Impact Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Executive Summary

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Competitiveness Analysis

9. Company Profiles

10. Big Pharma Initiatives

11. Start-Up Health Indexing

12. Clinical Trial Analysis

13. Partnerships And Collaborations

14. Funding And Investment Analysis

15. Patent Analysis

16. Market Impact Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges

17. Global MRNA Vaccine And Therapeutics Market

18. MRNA Vaccine And Therapeutics Market, By Application Area

19. MRNA Vaccine And Therapeutics Market, By Target Disease Indication

20. MRNA Vaccine And Therapeutics Market, By Geographical Regions

21. Conclusion

22. Executive Insights

23. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

24. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gufcsg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments