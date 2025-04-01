E-commerce Market to Triple in Size by 2030: Internet Penetration, Shifting Consumer Behaviours and Omnichannel Retailing Driving Growth Despite Logistics and Supply Chain Complexity

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global E-commerce Market was valued at USD 25.4 Trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 73.52 Trillion by 2030, projecting robust growth of 19.2% CAGR through 2030.

The global e-commerce market has witnessed remarkable growth driven by advancements in technology, widespread internet access, and shifting consumer behaviors. As of recent years, the market has expanded exponentially, propelled by the convenience and accessibility it offers to consumers worldwide. Key factors contributing to this growth include the proliferation of smartphones and digital payment methods, which have simplified the online shopping experience.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated e-commerce adoption as lockdowns and social distancing measures prompted more consumers to shop online for essentials and non-essentials alike. Businesses across various sectors have increasingly turned to e-commerce as a critical component of their sales strategy, recognizing the potential to reach a broader audience and reduce operational costs associated with traditional retail.

The e-commerce landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with innovations such as AI-powered personalization, augmented reality shopping experiences, and faster delivery options shaping the future of online retail. Looking ahead, the global e-commerce market is poised for continued growth, presenting lucrative opportunities for businesses to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.



Key Market Driver: Internet Penetration and Access



Internet penetration rates have been a significant driver of the global e-commerce market's growth. As more regions around the world gain access to reliable internet connections, the potential consumer base for online shopping expands exponentially. Improved infrastructure, including the proliferation of mobile internet and broadband services, has democratized access to e-commerce platforms, particularly in emerging markets.



Countries such as China, India, and Brazil have seen rapid increases in internet penetration rates, transforming millions of previously offline consumers into active online shoppers. Advancements in mobile technology have played a crucial role in driving e-commerce growth. Smartphones and tablets enable consumers to browse, compare prices, and make purchases conveniently from anywhere, further fueling the adoption of online shopping. Mobile-friendly websites and apps have become essential for e-commerce businesses to cater to the growing segment of mobile users.



Key Market Challenge: Logistics and Supply Chain Complexity



One of the primary challenges for the global e-commerce market is managing the complexities of logistics and supply chain operations. E-commerce businesses must ensure efficient inventory management, timely order fulfillment, and cost-effective shipping solutions to meet consumer expectations for fast and reliable delivery. However, achieving seamless logistics operations on a global scale presents several hurdles. Cross-border logistics involve navigating varying regulatory frameworks, customs procedures, and import/export restrictions, which can lead to delays and increased costs. Different tax regimes and compliance requirements further add to the administrative burden for e-commerce businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions.



Last-mile delivery remains a critical challenge, especially in densely populated urban areas and remote rural regions. E-commerce platforms and logistics providers must optimize delivery routes, leverage technology for real-time tracking, and collaborate with local courier services to ensure prompt and efficient delivery to customers. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing logistics challenges by disrupting global supply chains, causing shipping delays, and increasing transportation costs. E-commerce businesses faced unprecedented demand surges coupled with logistical constraints, highlighting the need for resilience and flexibility in supply chain management.



Key Market Trend: Rise of Omnichannel Retailing



Omnichannel retailing has transformed how consumers interact with brands, integrating online and offline channels to provide seamless shopping experiences. This trend acknowledges that customers expect consistent, personalized interactions across all touchpoints, whether they shop online via desktop, mobile app, or in physical stores. E-commerce businesses are increasingly adopting omnichannel strategies to meet these expectations, leveraging data analytics to understand customer behavior and preferences across channels.

By synchronizing inventory management systems and offering options like click-and-collect or ship-from-store, businesses enhance convenience and flexibility for consumers. Omnichannel approaches also improve customer loyalty through cohesive branding and personalized marketing campaigns that resonate across different platforms. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of omnichannel strategies as businesses sought to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and ensure operational resilience in the face of disruptions.



Looking ahead, omnichannel retailing is expected to continue evolving with advancements in technology such as AI-driven analytics for predictive inventory management and enhanced personalization. Successful e-commerce platforms will invest in seamless integration of online and offline experiences, optimizing logistics and supply chain operations to meet growing consumer demands for speed, convenience, and reliability in their shopping journeys. Further projections suggest that the B2C cross-border e-commerce market could attain a value of USD 7.9 trillion by 2030.



16. Strategic Recommendations



