United States Hypermarkets Industry Report 2025: Walmart's Market Dominance, Private Label Investment Likely to Continue

Consumer perceptions of value and convenience when it comes to hypermarkets in the US translated to positive, albeit low, current value growth in 2024. Walmart continued to account for the largest share of outlets by far in this channel. With such a high store density, and its strength in grocery retail, it is unsurprising that the retailer led the channel in terms of value share, and maintained value growth in 2024.

This report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers.

There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.



