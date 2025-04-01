Antennas Global Market Report 2025 - Smart and Fractal Antennas Driving 7.8% CAGR Growth in Global Antennas Market

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antennas Market: Including Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global antenna market and analyzes market trends. 2023 is considered as a base year and the market values will be forecast from 2024 to 2029. The report covers qualitative and quantitative information for various antenna market segments, such as types and applications. The study also covers an in-depth regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The report covers emerging technologies and developments, along with various macroeconomic factors. Apart from this, the top companies in the market are identified with their market share and relevant vital developments.
The global antennas market is expected to grow from $23.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $34.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The quick advancement of wireless communication technology is driving technological innovation in the current era of digital communication. The continuous development of antenna technology, a crucial part of wireless communication systems, has a significant impact on the whole communication environment. Reconfigurable antenna design versatility has increased with the quick development of cutting-edge materials like liquid dielectric, graphene, and shape memory alloys (SMA). Furthermore, antennas are becoming more effective, dependable, and adaptable than ever before thanks to developments in multiband operation, miniaturization, beamforming, smart antennas, and metamaterials. More fascinating developments in antenna technology are probably in place for adoption in the years to come as wireless communication develops and grows.
The report includes:
- 43 data tables and 45 additional tables
- Overview and analysis of the global market for antenna systems, including patch, embedded, fractal, smart and reflectors
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global antenna market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application and region/country
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of leading companies, including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., CommScope, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Amphenol Corp., and TE Connectivity
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$23.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$34.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Antenna Technology Overview
- Future of the Antenna Industry
- Analysis of Porter's Five Forces Model
- Value Chain Analysis
- R&D
- Suppliers of Raw Materials
- Systems Integrators
- Suppliers and Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Takeaways
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Growth of Wireless Communications
- Miniaturization of Antennas
- Advances in Massive Multiple input Multiple output Technology (mMIMO)
- Market Opportunities
- Potential for AI-Driven Antennas
- Growth in Satellite Internet
- Metamaterials Enhancing Antenna Designs
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Trade Wars and Tech Wars
- Signal Interference and Quality Challenges
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Antenna Information Sensor Units
- mmWave Antenna Technology
- Nano-Antenna
- Patent Analysis
- Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown, by Type
- Takeaways
- Smart Antenna
- High-Gain Reflector Antenna
- Fractal Antennas
- Patch, Miniature, Embedded and Other Low-power Antennas
- Flat Panel/Short-Range Antennas
- Medium-Gain Antenna
- Antenna Market, by End-User Application
- TV/Radio Infrastructure and User Equipment
- Defense and Surveillance Devices and Systems
- Residential/Industrial/Commercial Properties and User Devices
- Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure
- Computing Devices and Systems
- Mobile Phones
- Satellite Communications Infrastructure
- Telematics
- Medical Devices and Systems
- Aviation
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- The Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies in the Antenna Market
- Huawei Technologies
- CommScope
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Developments
Company Profiles
- A.H. Systems Inc.
- Airgain
- Amphenol Corp.
- Antenna Products Corp.
- ATCI
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- Commscope Holding Co. Inc.
- First RF Corp.
- Fractal Antenna Systems Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Huber+Suhner
- Mobi Antenna Technologies (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.
- Semtech Corp. (Formerly Sierra Wireless)
- TE Connectivity
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
