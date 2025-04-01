Antennas Global Market Report 2025 - Smart and Fractal Antennas Driving 7.8% CAGR Growth in Global Antennas Market

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antennas Market: Including Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global antenna market and analyzes market trends. 2023 is considered as a base year and the market values will be forecast from 2024 to 2029. The report covers qualitative and quantitative information for various antenna market segments, such as types and applications. The study also covers an in-depth regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The report covers emerging technologies and developments, along with various macroeconomic factors. Apart from this, the top companies in the market are identified with their market share and relevant vital developments.

The global antennas market is expected to grow from $23.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $34.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



The quick advancement of wireless communication technology is driving technological innovation in the current era of digital communication. The continuous development of antenna technology, a crucial part of wireless communication systems, has a significant impact on the whole communication environment. Reconfigurable antenna design versatility has increased with the quick development of cutting-edge materials like liquid dielectric, graphene, and shape memory alloys (SMA). Furthermore, antennas are becoming more effective, dependable, and adaptable than ever before thanks to developments in multiband operation, miniaturization, beamforming, smart antennas, and metamaterials. More fascinating developments in antenna technology are probably in place for adoption in the years to come as wireless communication develops and grows.



The report includes:

43 data tables and 45 additional tables

Overview and analysis of the global market for antenna systems, including patch, embedded, fractal, smart and reflectors

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global antenna market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application and region/country

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., CommScope, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Amphenol Corp., and TE Connectivity

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $34.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Antenna Technology Overview

Future of the Antenna Industry

Analysis of Porter's Five Forces Model

Value Chain Analysis

R&D

Suppliers of Raw Materials

Systems Integrators

Suppliers and Distributors

End Users

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Takeaways

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers Growth of Wireless Communications Miniaturization of Antennas Advances in Massive Multiple input Multiple output Technology (mMIMO)

Market Opportunities Potential for AI-Driven Antennas Growth in Satellite Internet Metamaterials Enhancing Antenna Designs

Market Challenges and Restraints Trade Wars and Tech Wars Signal Interference and Quality Challenges



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Antenna Information Sensor Units

mmWave Antenna Technology

Nano-Antenna

Patent Analysis

Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown, by Type Takeaways Smart Antenna High-Gain Reflector Antenna Fractal Antennas Patch, Miniature, Embedded and Other Low-power Antennas Flat Panel/Short-Range Antennas Medium-Gain Antenna

Antenna Market, by End-User Application TV/Radio Infrastructure and User Equipment Defense and Surveillance Devices and Systems Residential/Industrial/Commercial Properties and User Devices Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure Computing Devices and Systems Mobile Phones Satellite Communications Infrastructure Telematics Medical Devices and Systems Aviation

Market Breakdown, by Region

The Americas Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies in the Antenna Market Huawei Technologies CommScope Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Company Profiles

A.H. Systems Inc.

Airgain

Amphenol Corp.

Antenna Products Corp.

ATCI

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Commscope Holding Co. Inc.

First RF Corp.

Fractal Antenna Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Huber+Suhner

Mobi Antenna Technologies (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Semtech Corp. (Formerly Sierra Wireless)

TE Connectivity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

