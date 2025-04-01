How Work-Based Learning is Future-Proofing Talent in the Age of AI through Virtual Internships

PASADENA, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI transforms the world of work, educators and employers are joining forces to cultivate the one advantage machines can’t replicate: human ingenuity.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries at breakneck speed, leaving traditional education scrambling to keep pace. As automation transforms entire job categories, employers aren’t just looking for tech expertise—they’re prioritizing capabilities like critical thinking, adaptability, and collaboration. “The future of work lies in experiential learning, where learners don’t just study AI—they use it to solve real problems in real companies,” said Daniel Nivern, CEO of Virtual Internships. A global leader in remote internships, Virtual Internships enables learners to develop both digital fluency and the interpersonal skills that technology cannot replace.

The need has never been more urgent. As the Business-Higher Education Forum (2024) reports, 83 million jobs may be displaced by 2028, but 69 million new roles will emerge—many demanding hybrid human-AI collaboration.

Skills That AI Can’t Replace

The growing shift toward skills-based hiring has pushed core human skills into the spotlight. A 2024 McKinsey report notes that “AI is reshaping entry-level jobs, automating routine tasks, and opening up roles that demand human ingenuity.”

However, these capabilities are not developed in lecture halls. Learners need immersive environments to practice collaboration, data analysis, and decision-making alongside AI tools. In one internal study, critical thinking competencies rose from 20% to 94% in learners who completed remote internships through the Virtual Internships program (Unlocking Career Readiness Report, Virtual Internships, 2024).

Real-World AI Experience, Anywhere in the World

AI fluency is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. According to Microsoft and LinkedIn, AI hiring has surged by over 300% since 2016. Virtual Internships connects learners with companies across 80+ countries, offering real-world experiences that prepare them to use AI in meaningful ways. These internships don’t just expose learners to new tech—they build the kind of cross-functional, strategic thinking that makes employees valuable from day one.

For instance, Abdulelah Rajeh, a University of the People student, interned remotely with ZirconTech, an IT company that specializes in providing digital transformation services through custom-made web and mobile software solutions. Abdulelah pioneered the use of Hugging Face models to detect unattended luggage in crowded terminals and identify harassment language in digital communications. “We've had the opportunity to work with incredible interns from around the world, supporting real-world AI projects across industries. Abdulelah’s work not only had a direct impact on our AI research but also led him to mentor other interns to continue his work. Today, he’s a full-time member of our team, helping drive innovation at the intersection of AI and Web3 technologies.” - Martin Machin Cladera, Managing Partner, ZirconTech.

The Role of Educators and Employers in an AI-Ready Workforce

“We often hear from employers that students have learned to be really good accountants, engineers, etc., with the knowledge they have developed at university and college, but they don’t always have the soft skills that they need to be able to contribute to the workplace, to collaborate, problem solve, and more. That’s where internships come in.” - David Armstrong, Former President of Broward College, USA.

As the workplace evolves, educational institutions face a clear imperative: rethink how learners are prepared for fast-changing roles. Experiential learning solutions can provide this experience, preparing learners for the workplace and simultaneously benefitting companies. “Living in Yemen, I never imagined working for a foreign company due to the political challenges and the way others perceive us as a third-world country. However, Virtual Internships allowed me to prove that an individual's potential is not defined by their country's circumstances. I even ended up with a job offer from my host company!” - Abdulelah Rajeh, University of the People student who interned at ZirconTech.

A Human-Centered Future of Work

AI will undoubtedly change the way we work—but it won’t replace the need for curiosity, empathy, and creative problem-solving. Work-based learning is the key to nurturing these irreplaceable qualities.

“Now is the time to invest in meaningful, human-centered work experiences,” said Daniel Nivern, CEO of Virtual Internships. “By giving learners a chance to work with AI, we’re not just preparing them for the future—we’re ensuring they help shape it.”

