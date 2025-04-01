Citrus Magic® Launches Whimsical Unicorn Toots Scent

Atlanta, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as an April Fools’ Day joke last year is now a dream come true (and this is not a joke!). By popular demand, Citrus Magic® officially launched Unicorn Toots—a magical and rare aroma full of secret ingredients harvested from the lost forbidden forest. The mystical fragrance combines the refreshing scent of unicorn flatulence with sweet impossible dreams and a vibrant zing of clouds and rainbows.

Crafted with 100% active ingredients and natural citrus oils, Citrus Magic Unicorn Toots is non-aerosol, safe for kids* and perfect for refreshing life’s silliest odors. Only 10,000 three-ounce bottles will be available for purchase on Walmart.com, so grab yours before they disappear—because once they’re gone, poof, they’re gone.

“Bringing this unique and whimsical scent to life has been an absolute dream,” says Mallory Gaskin, Director of Brand Marketing for Citrus Magic. “We were blown away by the enthusiasm for Unicorn Toots last year, and we knew we had to make it real.”

Customers can share their experience with Unicorn Toots on social media using the hashtag #CitrusMagicUnicornToots for a chance to be featured on Citrus Magic’s social channels.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time product—embrace the magic while it lasts!

*when used as directed

About Citrus Magic

For over 30 years, Citrus Magic has been providing consumers with their signature 100% natural odor-eliminating, non-aerosol, citrus spray air freshener. Based in Kennesaw, Georgia, Citrus Magic works to produce safe, naturally based products free from harsh chemicals that effectively work at eliminating odors. All products are Prop 65, VOC and CARB compliant. Learn more about Citrus Magic at citrusmagic.com and stay connected on social via Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Citrus Magic is part of the Beaumont Products, Inc. family of brands.