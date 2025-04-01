Eberl Claims Service Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Bees360’s Drone-Based Property Inspection Services

DENVER, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eberl Claims Service has expanded its technology-driven claims solutions with the acquisition of Bees360’s advanced drone based residential and commercial property claims inspection services. The relative strengths of these two organizations combine to launch e360 – Eberl’s comprehensive field inspection service empowered by advanced property inspection workflows, drone data capture technology, and AI-powered damage assessment analytics.

e360 revolutionizes property claims inspections by integrating Bees360’s cutting-edge claims workflows and technology with Eberl’s proven expertise in claims adjusting, property inspection, damage estimatics, and rapid response at scale. e360 promises to elevate the efficiency, accuracy, and scalability of property insurance claims handling.

Importantly, e360’s powerful new capabilities will enhance traditional methods, not replace them. Whether the most appropriate solution involves a drone-enabled or traditional inspection, or full field adjusting, Eberl now offers a dynamic, tech-integrated workflow that adapts to every type of claim, ensuring tailored and effective claim handling.

Key enhancements include:

Drone-Enabled Claims Inspections: FAA-certified pilots leverage advanced drones for comprehensive and efficient inspections, enhancing accuracy and operational efficiency.

FAA-certified pilots leverage advanced drones for comprehensive and efficient inspections, enhancing accuracy and operational efficiency. AI-Powered Claims Damage Analysis & Smarter Triage: Eberl's adjusting expertise, combined with AI-driven analysis, speeds up estimations and improves accuracy. This integration facilitates smarter triage and effective resource deployment during surge events.

Eberl's adjusting expertise, combined with AI-driven analysis, speeds up estimations and improves accuracy. This integration facilitates smarter triage and effective resource deployment during surge events. Scalable Operations & Faster Resolutions: Eberl's resources combined with Bees360's intelligent claims workflows will enable carriers to swiftly scale operations during surge events and reduce the time from inspection to resolution. AI automation enhancements improve accuracy, optimize resource distribution, and support fair settlements, ensuring quicker and more efficient claims handling.

Eberl's resources combined with Bees360's intelligent claims workflows will enable carriers to swiftly scale operations during surge events and reduce the time from inspection to resolution. AI automation enhancements improve accuracy, optimize resource distribution, and support fair settlements, ensuring quicker and more efficient claims handling. Expanded Nationwide Coverage & Service Offerings: The acquisition equips Eberl to manage a wider range of claims, from large-loss evaluations to virtual fast-track processes, across a technologically advanced national network.

“This acquisition and the formation of e360 is a technology supercharger for Eberl’s claims ecosystem. It’s a game-changer that empowers us to help carriers handle daily claims, surge events, and everything in between with greater agility and better claims outcomes,” said Chris Bergeon, President of Eberl.

Andy Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Bees360, adds, “This partnership marks a transformative moment for the claims industry. Together, e360 is setting new standards for service delivery, empowering insurance carriers to overcome challenges and leverage opportunities with greater ease and effectiveness.”

Eberl welcomes the talented Bees360’s claims service team into a combined organization with proven expertise in field resource management, property inspections, AI enable damage assessment, and claims estimatics. In facilitating this pivotal venture, Morgan Partners served as Bees360, Inc’s exclusive financial advisor.

While Bees360 will maintain its underwriting services under its well-established brand, its property claims inspection capabilities are now seamlessly integrated within Eberl’s new e360 service line. This integration not only underscores Eberl's dedication to innovation and excellence but also strengthens its position in the rapidly evolving insurance claims management industry, enhancing the company’s ability to effectively support their carrier partners when they need it most.

About Bees360

Founded in 2018, Bees360 is a technology-driven company that revolutionized property inspections and through breakthrough developments in drone enabled data capture technology and advanced AI damage assessment. With a network of over 5,600 FAA-certified drone pilots operating across 50 states, Bees360 has set a new standard in accuracy and efficiency for residential and commercial claims. Bees360 will continue to operate independently, offering underwriting and other services under their well-known Bees360 name.

About Eberl Claims Service

Founded in 1987, Eberl Claims Service provides comprehensive claims management solutions, including third party administration, FLEX Repair, loss adjusting, specialty claim services, and training. As part of the Cor Partners network, including Envista Forensics, DBI Construction, and Engle Martin, Eberl combines a people-centric culture with innovation and advanced technology to deliver efficient, compassionate, and reliable claims solutions.