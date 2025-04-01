BEN, Swiss Life Launch AI Partnership for Global Insurance Solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an innovator in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Swiss Life Global Solutions. This collaboration will integrate BEN’s innovative AI technology to help Swiss Life’s clients and network partners implement generative AI-based solutions that enhance customer value via digital health, mental health and financial wellbeing services.

Swiss Life has taken thoughtful steps toward responsible AI adoption, grounded in its core values of trust, transparency, and long-term impact. In collaboration with BEN, the company published the white paper “Time to Chat About the Bot: Is the Insurance Sector Ready for the AI Transformation?“ on June 13, 2024, outlining how AI can enhance customer engagement, improve compliance, and combat fraud. This new partnership builds on that shared vision, delivering secure and scalable AI solutions designed to support insurance operations.

Operating in over 85 countries, Swiss Life Global Solutions offers cross-border life insurance and employee benefits, backed by more than 250 billion Swiss francs (approximately $280 billion) in assets. Planned applications for the partnership include streamlining sales and enrollment, reducing call center volume, and enhancing member services with self-service tools for coverage details, policy updates, claims, and more.

“Generative AI has the power to transform the insurance industry by streamlining operations and enhancing the customer experience,” said Michael Hansen, CEO of Swiss Life Network. “We’re excited to partner with BEN to help our clients modernize key processes like sales, enrollment, and member services—delivering efficient, cost-effective solutions that strengthen workforce value and improve the overall employee experience.”

“We’re excited to work with Swiss Life to bring the power of generative AI to their global clients,” said Paul Chang, CEO of Brand Engagement Network. “BEN’s technology is built to offer tailored, transparent solutions with a strong focus on data security and privacy. In an industry where trust is essential, we provide tools that enhance customer engagement and operational performance while protecting sensitive information.”

About Swiss Life Global Solutions

Swiss Life Global Solutions, the cross-border competence center of the Swiss Life Group, provides multinational companies with compliant global insurance solutions in 85 countries. Through the Swiss Life Network, a partnership of over 80 local insurers, it offers flexible, tailored employee benefits, including life, risk, health, and pension coverage. Serving more than 450 companies and over a million insured employees, Swiss Life Global Solutions enables clients and their employees to live self-determined lives with confidence.

For more information, visit www.swisslife-global.com.

About Brand Engagement Network (BEN)

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) innovates in AI-powered customer engagement by delivering safe, intelligent, and scalable solutions. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture enable highly personalized interactions supported by customers’ curated data in closed-loop environments. BEN develops AI-driven engagement solutions for the life sciences, automotive, and retail industries, featuring AI-powered avatars for outbound campaigns, inbound customer service, and real-time recommendations. With a global AI research and development team, BEN provides secure cloud-based and on-premises deployments, granting complete control of the technology stack and ensuring compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1 standards. The company holds 21 patents, with 28 pending, demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI-driven consumer engagement.

For more information, visit www.beninc.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. They are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, BEN’s current expectations, assumptions, plans, strategies, and anticipated results. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause BEN’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other risk factors identified from time to time in the BEN’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Many of these circumstances are beyond BEN’s ability to control or predict. These forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on BEN’s part. These forward-looking statements may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "should," "may," "will," "might," "could," "would," or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on BEN’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and speak only as of the date they are made. BEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

